Springfield Armory Announces Hellcat OSP with Manual Ambi Safety

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is pleased to announce a new option for concealed carriers who want the benefits of the highest-capacity micro 9mm handgun in the world, along with the added security of a manual safety.

The Springfield Hellcat OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) is now available with an optional ambidextrous, low-profile manual thumb safety. While the Hellcat’s numerous passive safety mechanisms make the striker-fired handgun safe to carry and operate, this new option is ideal for those that prefer the addition of a manual safety.

Disengaging the frame-mounted safety merely requires a downward sweep of the thumb on either side of the pistol. The edges of the Hellcat safety levers on both sides are contoured to be snag proof for smooth drawing and re-holstering, and the surfaces are lightly serrated for positive engagement by the user.

“The Springfield Armory Hellcat OSP with manual safety gives users yet another option with this exceptional concealed carry pistol,” says Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing for Springfield Armory. “With the addition of the safety and its OSP red dot mounting capability, this Hellcat is a great EDC option.”

Just like the original Hellcat OSP, this new model comes with an 11- and a 13-round magazine and is packed with premium features like a 3” hammer-forged Melonite-coated barrel, co-witness tritium U-Dot™ sights, Adaptive Grip Texture and much more. The result is a pistol that is ready to give you The Capacity to Defend™.

Hellcat 3″ Micro Compact OSP 9mm w/ Manual Safety | HC9319BOSPMS

For more information, visit here.

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.