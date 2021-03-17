5.11 Shella Pant When Carrying My .357 Mag. On My Belt In Bear Country

Idaho – -(AmmoLand.com)- Now and then I like to review women’s gear so the women in the reading public don’t get bored with my product reviews. Well, actually I don’t review women’s products as that would be creepy!?

I have my wife or daughter(s) review women’s products and let me know how they work out. They’re active outdoorswomen. My wife fishes, hunts, and shoots with me, and my daughter shoots, fishes, and backpacks with me. If gear holds up to them, then it passes the test. So most of my product reviews on women’s gear will be a direct quote from them or a paraphrase of what they related to me.

So with the above said I was testing out the 5.11 Ridge men’s pants and thought I’d have my wife test out the 5.11 Shella pants. When I handed them to her, she liked them right away. After wearing them and testing them out she really liked them. Here are some of the reasons she gave me for liking them (and why I need to get her another pair)!

Katy’s Comments:

“They’re water resistant and easy to move in.” I asked her what she meant by easy to move in. “She said I’ve never owned a pair of pants that moves with me so easily. They’re super soft next to your skin. They’re extremely flexible and yet tough enough to handle the outdoors. They have lots of pockets. Deep front pockets and large cargo pockets on the front thighs that secure your items with Velcro. The back pockets are zippered to help secure my belongings. The belt loops are reinforced which are nice for when I’m in the mountains carrying my .357 mag. on my belt in bear country. Most of my normal women’s pants have flimsy belt loops of which I am always scared are going to pull loose when I’m carrying a pistol. (I never thought about this feature until she pointed it out. The belt loops on most women’s pants are flimsy and just for show. I’ve had a belt loop or two pull out before while in the backcountry and it is a major pain. Then your belt/holster tries to creep up above your belt line which is uncomfortable). They also have quick-dry fabric which will be nice for all the places that you drag me off to when we’re outdoors. My pants are dark grey which I can wear with multiple-colored shirts when wearing them in town and yet they blend in while outdoors”.

So, there are Katy’s comments on her new 5.11 Stella pants.

From my perspective, they look nice on her and are a pair of functional pants. And for myself, I’ve really become fond of 5.11’s tactical pants while outdoors. They’re nice-looking, they’re tough and they have deep pockets and are zippered or Velcro’d. This is a big deal. It can be a major pain on up to life-threatening if you were wearing some normal pants and your truck keys or four-wheeler key fell out and got lost on one of your adventures. At the least, you’d hit the trailhead and discover that you’d lost your key and had a 10-20 mile hike out. At worst you hit the trailhead in a blizzard and freeze. Neither scenario is good. Buy pants with deep, secure pockets.

The MSRP on the 5.11 Stella Pant is $69.99. Which according to Katy is a great price for a great pair of pants.

89% polyester/ 11% elastane 4-way stretch double weave features Enduro-Flex™ properties, 5.5-oz., DWR finish

Fixed band with reinforced seamless belt loops for a clean finish

Front hand pockets and cargo pockets

Zip secured back pockets with mesh pocket bag

Herringbone webbing for center back belt loop

Center front metal snap with [+] logo

5.11 [+] reflective heat transfer

[+] reflective heat transfer

Straight fit





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”