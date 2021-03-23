Boulder Murders Bring Demands for Gun Control Before Facts are Known

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- Very little is know about Monday’s killings at the King Soopers in Boulder. 10 people have been killed, including a brave police officer who was first on the scene of the shooting. The suspect reportedly had an “AR-style” rifle.

A “news report” from Insider Intelligence, which bills itself as “a leading-edge research firm focused on digital transformation,” demonstrates the “objectivity” those who advocate for the right of the people to keep and bear arms will be able to expect.

“’When it’s your family, you feel it:’ Colorado supermarket shooting witness says incident calls for gun control,” the headline reads. “A witness to the Colorado supermarket shooting said the incident was a ‘big pitch for gun control.’”

What kind of “gun control”?

What is being proposed that would have prevented this evil crime, and what facts will corroborate that contention beyond feelings? For that matter, since the witness is unidentified, it would be instructive to learn what his sentiments on armed citizens were before the rampage.

For its part, Insider provides some examples of gun laws that could be imposed.

“Colorado is a shall-issue state, and residents can get concealed carry permits from their local sheriff’s offices. There are currently no purchase permit or firearm registration requirements for handguns.”

Those who can provide examples of defensive gun use, including personal ones. Besides, according to reports, an “AR-style” rifle was used, making that argument irrelevant.

Insider was working up to that.

“Boulder enacted two ordinances that banned possessing or selling assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. However, Colorado’s state government prohibits local governments from passing their own gun control measures, and those ordinances were both overturned…”

No one really believes patchwork quilt ordinances would have any impact on someone deranged and evil enough to murder unsuspecting human beings. “May issue” carry permits won’t stop such monsters, nor will requirements that the “law-abiding” register guns, or prohibitions on owning semiautos and standard capacity magazines.

So what it is those crying “Something must be done!” really want? What would “work,” and make the Michael Bloombergs of the world declare “Enough”?

What we know is nothing would work or ever be enough. If citizen disarmament could be achieved, history shows us what can be expected from monopolies of violence.

That doesn’t matter to those out there, “activists,” politicians, and the media, ginning up demands and making “the big pitch for gun control.” The Atlanta murders, and now this, have set a stage for that, and it’s incumbent on every gun owner who refuses to be blamed for the actions of lunatics to demand real solutions, starting with keeping those who can’t be trusted with a gun away from the rest of us.

Some of us have been wondering what it will take to get “moderate” Republicans to throw gun owners under the bus, and incidents like this being exploited to fan the flames are what can do it. For right now, while we’re waiting to see how this latest incident will play out as more information becomes known, there are some things we can do that will take less time than reading an AmmoLand article.

If you have state and/or national Republican legislators (Democrats will typically be against you), contact them and tell them you refuse to be scapegoated, you will tolerate no resulting gun laws, and you will remember how they vote at election time.

This just came in as I was preparing the article:

“Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold also identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada. Authorities said there is an extensive investigation into his background, but that he has lived in the U.S. for most of his life.”

That opens the door to another set of questions altogether.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.