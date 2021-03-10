Colorado House Passes Mandatory Storage Law Amid Heavy Opposition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On March 9th, the Colorado House passed heavily debated Mandatory Storage Legislation, House Bill 1106. Despite thousands of emails and phone calls in opposition, the measure was passed by a 40 to 25 vote after evoking a heated exchange on the House Floor. HB 1106 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 1106.

House Bill 1106 imposes government-mandated standards for storing firearms, rendering a person’s firearm useless when needed for self-defense. This should be a matter of personal responsibility, as everyone’s situation is different.

As previously reported, this measure places an undue burden on law-abiding gun owners, while touting “crime prevention.” Littleton, CO recently passed a similar storage ordinance for gun dealers, mandating certain storage procedures and devices that have created huge financial restrictions for business owners. Further, the financial and physical requirements for abiding by this ordinance are nearly impossible to comply with.

Again, please contact your State Senator and urge them to OPPOSE House Bill 1106.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org