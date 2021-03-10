Colorado House Passes Mandatory Storage Law Amid Heavy Opposition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On March 9th, the Colorado House passed heavily debated Mandatory Storage Legislation, House Bill 1106. Despite thousands of emails and phone calls in opposition, the measure was passed by a 40 to 25 vote after evoking a heated exchange on the House Floor. HB 1106 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 1106.
House Bill 1106 imposes government-mandated standards for storing firearms, rendering a person’s firearm useless when needed for self-defense. This should be a matter of personal responsibility, as everyone’s situation is different.
As previously reported, this measure places an undue burden on law-abiding gun owners, while touting “crime prevention.” Littleton, CO recently passed a similar storage ordinance for gun dealers, mandating certain storage procedures and devices that have created huge financial restrictions for business owners. Further, the financial and physical requirements for abiding by this ordinance are nearly impossible to comply with.
That’s it. Make the laws where you will be in trouble for not storing your gun according to how they want them stored so you might just give up and not want to have a gun. That’s the whole point . Make it to where it is impossible to use it or where you don’t want it or to be bothered for having it or the possibility of fines or being a felon for not following the new laws. Next will be the government offering rewards for turning in your fellow neighbors for not following the new laws. You think… Read more »