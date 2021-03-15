EOTech Backs the Blue with Special Edition XPS2 Weapon Sight

U.S.A. -( -( AmmoLand.com )- In light of the current anti-police narrative and culture, EOTECH is proud to stand with our law enforcement as they continue to put their lives on the line to preserve our democracy and communities. As the saying goes, “talk is cheap,” and EOTECH believes it is paramount for corporate America to provide more than lip service to our country’s law enforcement professionals.

As a result, EOTECH is proud to launch our “Back the Blue Initiative” with a special edition EOTECH XPS2 Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS) featuring the “Thin Blue Line Flag” logo. The EOTech XPS2 is a favorite among law enforcement professionals across the country. With every purchase of an XPS2 “Back the Blue” optic, EOTECH will donate twenty-five percent of the gross sale to various charities that support law enforcement.

“We are very passionate about our support and appreciation for our country’s law enforcement,” commented Lisa Kemp, Director of Marketing. “Many of our staff are former law enforcement professionals, and like most of America, we refuse to accept the current narrative demonizing the police. Through this program, we hope Americans vote with their wallets to support our law enforcement professionals.”

In addition to the XPS2 “Back the Blue” Edition HWS, EOTECH is producing a line of t-shirts, mugs, hats, and other Back the Blue items. Twenty-five percent of the gross sales from all of these items will be donated to selected charities, including Tunnel to Towers, Spirit of Blue, and Mission 22.

Mission adaptable and proudly made in the USA, the EOTECH XPS2 HWS “Back the Blue” Edition features the quick acquisition 68MOA ring and 1MOA dot providing uncompromising speed and accuracy. Powered by an easy-to-find CR123 lithium battery, this sight requires little rail space and will provide the reliability and dependability our LE professionals demand.