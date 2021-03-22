“Fuel Filter Scam” What is Facebook Up To? – Letter to the Editor

by Anon, note I may be playing the devil’s advocate in this letter and may actually be pro silencer… but sometimes you can not miss the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy.



In so much that this article is being written anonymously. The “why” behind that should be relevant given the anti-gun big tech raging against anyone that goes against their way of thinking and or what they are up to. Cancel culture is in full bloom and hey, who the heck wants to be canceled. Now is not a good time to experiment with free speech and see what the Nazis at Facebook will tolerate.

While scrolling through my personal FaceBook feed, on more than one occasion I’ve seen advertisements for “fuel filters”. Anyone that is not a complete dummy in the firearms world knows that these “fuel filters” are in fact firearm suppressors, usually only needing a hole drilled in them. I would usually just report the advertisement and then keep on chugging.

That is until today.

I happened upon another one of these “fuel filter” advertisements (image above) and then reported it. I also reported the seller. Facebook got back to me and said that the seller does not do anything against their community standards. Hm, really? I was enraged and further, unhappy I missed the opportunity to record this process. Well, the digi-gods over at Facebook gave me another opportunity and this time, the image actually showed the “fuel filter” attached to what clearly is the barrel of a firearm. It was kismet and I started to screenshot the process:

After snapping the picture of the “Fuel filter aluminum solvent trap”, I started the reporting process. I reported the ad first:

Then I moved onto the actual seller:

A quick internet search of a seller named “coospot” brings you this whois results with the registered address 417 Associated Rd #324 Brea CA 92821:

A search on that address brings back multiple businesses at that address with better business bureau-style reports?

All left to do was wait. I would say I was optimistic to think the seller would not be against Facebook’s community standards, but I’d be lying to you…I was 99% sure they would say that the seller was A-OK! An hour or two went by and I received this message concerning my reporting:

There you have it, folks, Facebook is knowingly and willfully allowing such items to be sold through their social media site.

This situation is reminiscent of a man that was recently caught up in what appears to be a sting operation for the very same thing. Except the man truthfully thought he was buying a fuel filter and when he realized the item was not, he turned it into the police. He also reported he had another order coming to the police and reached out to the seller and carrier, imploring them to not deliver the items. What happened. The item was delivered and before the man could even voluntarily turn it in to the police, he was arrested by the FBI.

So, let’s ask the question again, what is Facebook up to?!?!? The tech giant is either complicit to allow this behavior to occur, knowing that it is illegal and would be harmful to the buyer, or they are that blissfully ignorant of the truth. Perhaps, Facebook is in on it with the federal authorities?

In any and every event, Facebook needs to be investigated.

Some law enforcement agency needs to make note of this and hold Facebook to task for allowing these reckless advertisements and sellers to proliferate on their platform. In the cancel culture world, how can any web hosting or web search service allow Facebook to remain knowing they are allowing the sales of illegal goods? A big cup of being a hypocrite is what we’re being poured here today.

If we all reach out to the FBI cybercrime division about the things we see on Facebook that are like this, maybe it will make a difference. Although I doubt it.



