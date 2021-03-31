Is Rob Pincus Anti-Gun? Let’s Ask Him! ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- First, let me be clear that I believe that all gun control is an infringement on our God-given rights. The only gun law I think we need is “shall not be infringed.”

Some people don’t have a line in the sand that they are not willing to cross. I am not one of those people. I have a very clear line in the sand, and I am right up against it. Not one more inch! Not one more concession! These statements are not just me spewing rhetoric. It is something I believe in with every fiber of being. For fairness to AmmoLand News’s readers, I must highlight my bias in case it bleeds through in the article below.

The gun world exploded about an article from a gun rights advocate and a former anti-gun activist. My Instagram, Twitter, and email inbox blew up with people asking me to investigate what was going on with the pair. I followed the link people sent to me to see about the fuss the article stirred up.

When I read that article on this very website by Rob Pincus and Dan Gross, I was shocked.

I was not shocked that AmmoLand News ran the article. I know where the staff of the site stands on the Second Amendment. Also, in my years of writing for AmmoLand News, I knew the philosophy of running even unpopular articles. AmmoLand News breaks the mold of an echo chamber.

What shocked me about the article was the apparent call for enhanced background checks. I expected that stance from Dan Gross since he did run the extreme anti-gun Brady Organization for many years, but not from a guy that is constantly posting about 3D printing guns.

I then read articles that claim Mr. Pincus was walking back his call for enhanced background checks. It seemed like double-speak to me. Could I have been reading it wrong? Could the meaning of the article have been lost somewhere? I saw people posting on Social Media all sorts of claims about Rob Pincus, from being a Fed to being a Mike Bloomberg plant. Others claimed that he was a grifter just looking for his next payday.

I needed to interview Pincus on the record and get that information out to the public. I figured the best way to do it was to record the interview and release the raw uncut video for the world to see and decide for themselves. I am not here to give my personal opinion on Rob Pincus. I am not here to vindicate him, and I will not demonize him either.

Too many media outlets and so-called journalists tell people what to think. Much like AmmoLand News, I am old school. I report the facts, and I ask tough questions. I will allow the informed and opinionated readers of AmmoLand News to watch the video and make up their own minds about Mr. Pincus.

Did Rob Pincus expose himself in the AmmoLand article as an anti-gun turncoat? Is he a staunch defender of the Second Amendment? Maybe the truth lies somewhere in the middle. It isn’t my place to tell you what to think of Rob Pincus. (you can read all his previous articles published on AmmoLand here) Or, watch the video (above) and come to your own conclusions.

