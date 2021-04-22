Are Second Amendment Supporters Being Dehumanized?

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Foreign Policy isn’t normally a publication where you think calls to attack our Second Amendment rights would come from, but a recent article hidden behind their paywall is firing off an insidious attack that we should be aware of. In that article, Priya Saita, who is the Raymond A. Spruance Professor of International History at Stanford, wields the race card against civilian gun ownership in general, and in the United States in particular.

Foreign Policy did promote this article on Twitter, and Saita even claims the Second Amendment didn’t fit into this. It was all part of “a global ‘security’ system founded on colonialism & racism,” per one of her Tweets. These claims are laughable to anyone who has done elementary research on what the Founders of this country said about the Second Amendment. Antonin Scalia’s opinion in Heller vs. District of Columbia also goes into great detail on this.

Despite the laughability of these claims, this article should worry Second Amendment supporters. Next to the Holocaust, slavery is about as close as one can get to an exemplar of evil. In this case, some are now bypassing the arguments about the injustice of punishing millions of people for horrific crimes and acts of madness that they didn’t commit. In fact, Professor Saita will happily include us next to some of history’s greatest evils, just by virtue of citing the Second Amendment at all. It’s a form of dehumanization, intended to make it easier to oppress us.

The threat to our rights is quite obvious.

First, it can be used to justify the level of abuses we’ve seen from the likes of Andrew Cuomo, Lois Lerner, and others. The fact of the matter is that when people feel they are fighting an unequivocal evil, they will take steps that would normally be recognized and rejected as abuse of power. Dennis Prager has outlined why that is the likely result from articles like Professor Saita’s very eloquently on multiple occasions.

Want to get a CEO to enact corporate gun control? Articles like this will break down a lot of resistance. Want to deter people from defending their rights? Playing the “they’re defending slavery” card is a good way to add to the social stigmatization of the Second Amendment, greasing the way for other forms of blacklisting.

Piercing the academic bubble is hard for Second Amendment supporters in the best of circumstances. These days, the best option is to act at the state and local level. Local school boards and state legislatures can be the best bulwarks against such indoctrination. In addition, Second Amendment supporters should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that pro-Second Amendment officials are elected at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.