Here Is How Dan Gross Can Prove He Means What He Says

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- To say that the open letter from Dan Gross and Rob Pincus caused a stir at Ammoland is putting it mildly. Many Second Amendment supporters are in no mood to just sit down and pretend a lot of the insults (and worse) over the years haven’t happened. We’re not inclined to forgive those who told us that we’re accessories to horrific incidents like Sandy Hook, Parkland, Las Vegas, Boulder, Columbine, Virginia Tech, and Orlando because we resisted the injustice of being punished for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit. We certainly don’t want to give an inch.

The fact is, many of our fellow Americans have been affected by the lies anti-Second Amendment extremists have spread out on the media, which has been backed by tens of millions of dollars from the likes of Michael Bloomberg. These lies are now being used by corporate America to redline the Second Amendment – a dangerous development, even without the return of Operation Choke Point.

One thing does ring true from Pincus’s letter. We’re sick of the screaming at us at times. We’re also sick of the screaming we end up doing when the debate gets hot, often when we get smeared as child-killing domestic terrorists, as well. Many of us have seen relationships with friends, family, and loved ones get tense over these issues. There are times we wish this didn’t have to be a constant fight where they are hunkered down and hurling rhetorical fire at avowed enemies. Some are looking for some sign of common ground, and Dan Gross has said some things in recent years to make some people think it might be possible to find it.

That said, we’re all too familiar with the increasing demands for Australia-style bans, licensing and registration schemes, and various other impediments to our rights. Gross has spoken some very nice words, but Second Amendment supporters need to see some actions. Here’s what Dan Gross could do, for starters:

Condemn the abuses of Andrew Cuomo and Letitia James aimed at the National Rifle Association

It is obvious that the real push behind the actions of Andrew Cuomo and Letitia James is to silence the National Rifle Association’s voice and to suppress – or eliminate – its advocacy for our Second Amendment rights. Gross, if he is serious, should condemn these actions and support the legal efforts to halt the Cuomo-James assault on the First Amendment.

Urge an immediate end to Operation Choke Point, and support legislation to prevent its use

Gross also needs to speak out against the financial blacklisting aimed at the Second Amendment and the corporate gun control push. Backing the Freedom Financing Act to put an end to “back door” gun control schemes from corporate boardrooms would be a sign Gross is committed to reaching out to Second Amendment supporters.

Oppose any new semi-auto ban

Gross can talk about wanting common ground, but to date, he has not offered Second Amendment supporters any policy concessions. Opposing Feinstein’s latest semiauto ban – or any other ban – would be a sign Gross is serious.

Oppose HR 127, the Sabika Sheikh Firearms Licensing and Registration Act

Sheila Jackson Lee’s outrageously onerous bill is another way for Gross to prove his sincerity about reaching out to Second Amendment supporters. This would be a bare minimum step. He’d reduce the level of distrust even more if he started advocating for the repeal of various licensing schemes at the state level.

Support some pro-Second Amendment bills

Gross can also reduce the distrust by helping Second Amendment supporters secure some advances. If concealed carry reciprocity is too much for him, then how about the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act, the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act, and the improvements of FOPA’s protections for travelers? But Gross needs to start helping to remove burdens on law-abiding gun owners.

A few interviews are not enough to dispel the distrust created by decades of efforts by anti-Second Amendment extremists to punish law-abiding gun owners from crimes and acts of madness they did not commit and for smearing them as accessories to said acts because they resisted unjust legislation over the years. If Dan Gross is truly serious about finding common ground, he needs to demonstrate it with actions.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.