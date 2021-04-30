‘National Security’ Excuse Takes War on Guns to Dangerous New Level

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “We share Biden’s view that the level of U.S. gun violence is a ‘national embarrassment,’” an April 22 Politico opinion piece declares. “But as National Security Council veterans who have specialized in counterterrorism—with direct experience involving far-right American terrorism, burgeoning jihadism, and Northern Irish extremism in the 1990s—we also see a new threat rising, one that has the potential to change the urgency of the debate: the growing, and heavily armed, American militia movement, which made a show of force on January 6.”

The writers are Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevenson, Clinton and Obama-administration operatives with globalist bona fides, that is, violence monopoly apparatchiks now exploiting their career “intelligence” credentials to further the disarming of their countrymen. Their expertise with spook agency propaganda and disinformation is evident from the start, as the only “heavily armed” actors making “a show of force on January 6” were government enforcers: despite media excuse-making, none of the supposed “militia” members identified in the Capitol were reported to have firearms.

Four of the people who died, two from heart attacks and one from amphetamine intoxication, were protesting that election fraud allegations had been dismissed without a thorough and transparent evaluation of evidence. The only citizen from among them who died from gunfire was a female veteran. Her Capitol Police killer, who the government has refused to even identify, got a pass on excessive force. The one LEO who died, a Trump supporter, incidentally, expired from “natural causes” (initially falsely reported to have been due to being smashed in the head with a fire extinguisher but that later turned out to look like wishful thinking on the part of the DSM).

“Increasingly, as militias acquire and stockpile weapons, they’re turning guns from a public-health concern into a threat to national security,” the wonks offer, relying on their readership believing widely-spread “gunquack” hysteria that there actually is a public health crisis. There’s not.

What they’re doing here is an old trick probably best described by novelist Thomas Pynchon:

“If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don’t have to worry about answers.”

“These groups, with transnational ties, also enjoy easy access to high-power, high-capacity, small-caliber semiautomatic weapons—many of which can be converted to fully automatic,” Simon and Stevenson hyperventilate:

“The concern isn’t that these weapons will somehow enable militias to challenge the U.S. military on the battlefield, which they certainly will not. It is that they make mass casualty attacks against political or cultural adversaries both easy to carry out, and easy to frame as inspirational events of the kind that mobilize insurrection.”

For being such sought-after foreign policy subject matter experts, they must not have heard of Afghanistan. Either that or it’s no wonder this country continues to find itself neck-deep in interminable foreign entanglements with desk-bound eggheads like these doing the advising. And you’d think by now at least one of the millions of NRA members would have carried out one of those “mass casualty attack” rampages they want everyone to fear (instead of being prepared to survive).

What they’re doing here is a naked, political smear job, journalistic malpractice based on lies, libel, and hate. They’re equating patriotic Americans intent on preserving the rule of law, not of men, with lawless, mass-murdering terrorists. Here’s a hint: Those who believe in the Second Amendment believe in the whole Bill of Rights and in due process. Based on their actions, indiscriminate killers, like the evil maniac who slaughtered defenseless people in New Zealand, do not, and their genocidal collectivist bent is more in line with the track record of Simon and Stevenson’s Team Totalitarian.

It’s also curious that these Deep State cheerleaders sought to compare Constitutionalists to Sinn Féin. It’s fair to ask how “independent” individuals can be when those who would lead their rebellion are steeped in Marxist goals.

Influencers from the NSC weighing in on “gun control” take things up more than a notch, to the point of adding a chilling new dimension to the government’s options. They are creatures of the White House, and their goals are its goals.

We’ve already seen how NSC accountability can be denied by the White House from the stonewalled efforts to investigate Operation Fast and Furious “gunwalking.” The Obama administration refused to allow the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Senate Judiciary Committee to question former National Security Council North American Affairs Director Kevin O’Reilly. He was the “official” who was not in any “need-to-know” loop, but who nonetheless was provided with GRIT (Gun Runner Impact Team) information by ATF’s Phoenix Field Division’s special agent in charge, who sent it to him with the CYA disavowal: “You didn’t get these from me.”

This was an operation resulting in untold numbers of people killed. And the NSC functionary didn’t have to talk to the representatives of the people because he was untouchable, protected from on high.

Unelected bureaucrats can no doubt feel pretty powerful knowing they can get away with all that and no one will call them on it. Powerful enough to put together a secret kill list targeting Americans without due process, as a panel reporting to the Obama administration did with an alleged “key” Al Qaeda operative.

Yeah, well, he was probably a terrorist, so that’s different, right?

So how are these NSC flacks now very publicly portraying armed Americans who will not go gentle into that good night?

And naturally, the media is doing its part to spread narrative talking points:

“MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace … likened President Trump and millions of his supporters to domestic terrorists while fondly reminiscing about the days when American citizens overseas were killed by drone strikes during the global war on terror.”

Is anybody else getting a bad feeling about this?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.