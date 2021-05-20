USCCA Commends Effort in Congress to Advance National Concealed Carry Reciprocity

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) today commended members of Congress led by U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) to advance H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, despite opposition from the current House Speaker.

This week, House Democrats on the Rules Committee rejected an amendment offered by Rep. Hudson to include H.R. 38 in a bill to boost security in our nation’s capital. With America reopening from COVID-19, Rep. Hudson argued that law-abiding citizens should be able to protect themselves in Washington, D.C. and across the country. Yesterday, Hudson announced that H.R. 38 was included in the Republican Study Committee’s 2022 budget proposal, signaling that this legislation would be a top priority if control of the House changes hands again in next year’s election. This also comes as U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) led a large group of his colleagues recently in introducing similar legislation in the U.S. Senate as well.

“On behalf of our almost 600,000 USCCA members, we applaud leaders like Congressman Hudson (R-NC) and Senator Cornyn (R-TX) who are fighting to ensure Americans can protect themselves and their families at all times. The votes in Congress may not be with them today, but they are listening to the millions of Americans who have long embraced self-protection and to the millions more who have been awakened to this growing movement in our country. Support for bipartisan national concealed carry reciprocity legislation continues to grow and the USCCA is committed to helping lead this effort,” Tim Schmidt, President and Founder of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association said.

In recent weeks, more than 300,000 Americans have signed a petition sponsored by the USCCA, urging their Representatives in Washington to prioritize and help pass national reciprocity. The USCCA also announced the launch of its new Super PAC last week. The U.S. Concealed Carry Association For Saving Lives political action committee will help educate more Americans on their right to self-defense, support Members of Congress who are working to ensure law-abiding Americans can exercise their natural-born right to protect themselves and their families, and help serve as a counter-balance to the extreme anti-gun interest groups that are working to erode that right.

About the USCCA.

The US Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for them for the before, during and after of a lawful act of self-defense. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners.”