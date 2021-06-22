Wilson Combat Unveils New 9mm Compact Pistol – SFX9

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The X9 family continues its performance-driven evolution with the new SFX9 solid frame models. This variant of the SFX9 has a 3.25” sub-compact top-end mated with our new SF (Solid Frame) lightweight full-size aluminum grip frame design. The SFX9 frame is machined from solid T6-7075 aluminum that is rugged, comfortable, and highly concealable. The SFX9 is light enough to carry for long durations and the solid frame’s enhanced grip shape significantly enhances recoil control during rapid-fire and extended range sessions.

More rugged than competing guns made with two-piece grip/frame construction, The slim and flat SFX9 solid frame with the Wilson Combat X-Tac tread pattern improves control with a non-abrasive, comfortable grip in all shooting conditions. The SFX9 is available for order with various trigger, finish and sight options, including machining for red dot sights are available.

The robust EDC X9 magazine is retained for the SFX9 and offers best in class reliability with a tube and follower system that was designed specifically around the 9mm cartridge by Mec-Gar, the industry leaders in double column magazine design.

The SFX9 sub-compact slide assembly retains Wilson Combat’s “Enhanced Reliability System” (ERS) for 9mm 1911’s. The ERS is tailored to the varying power levels of 9mm ammunition and maintains impressive reliability in all conditions, even when heavily fouled and low on lubrication. Other cosmetic and performance features include a tri-top slide profile with user-replaceable front sight, single-lug, tapered cone match-grade 1911 barrel, reliability enhancing reduced frame rails, and a rugged, user-serviceable external extractor.

The hand-fitted 3.25” barrel design has the same match-grade accuracy potential as the larger EDC X9 handguns and is painstakingly tuned by our gunsmiths for flawless reliability with a wide variety of target and defensive ammunition. Like the other EDC X9 models, the SFX9 can be field stripped without tools and can be completely disassembled using only a single punch. The stainless steel slide wears the most advanced black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) physical vapor deposition finish available with chromium and tungsten underlayers for long-lasting corrosion and abrasion resistance.

Rugged, light and easy to shoot-the SFX9 has been optimized to be the best option for concealed carry by Wilson Combat-the leaders in quality firearms engineering and manufacturing.

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting-edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.