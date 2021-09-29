Do Not Fall For This Political Scam In Virginia

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- In Virginia, some ads are running slamming Glenn Youngkin for an “insufficient” commitment to supporting our Second Amendment rights. Normal political stuff, right? Well, the timing is downright odd. Quite frankly, Second Amendment supporters should be suspicious about it.

When someone is running ads slamming Youngkin for being insufficiently supportive of Second Amendment rights in a general election campaign, they’re trying to get Second Amendment supporters to sit out the Virginia gubernatorial election – or vote third party. Those actions would help Terry McAuliffe’s campaign, which is not doing so hot lately.

McAuliffe’s fortunes have declined with those of Joe Biden. And how is Biden doing? Don’t just trust the polls that show him dropping – just look at and listen to the colorful chants that have been heard at various sporting events. McAuliffe’s being dragged down. In addition, there are trends that are not turning out in favor of anti-Second Amendment extremists as well.

Two years ago, the stakes of the legislative elections were very clear. We’ve seen what happened as a result. Keep in mind, Virginia is not as bad off as Maryland, and if the trends continue, Youngkin would be in a far better situation than Larry Hogan was. There will be, for instance, a good chance that there will be enough pro-Second Amendment votes to uphold a veto of anti-Second Amendment legislation.

The fact of the matter is that while potential Supreme Court rulings can be major game-changers, a lot can still be done at the state and local level. See the San Jose strategy for starters. You can bet McAuliffe would go for any such scheme – or even try to impose a licensing scheme like the one in Illinois.

Look, Virginia has changed a lot in the past quarter-century, and it hasn’t really been for the better. Anti-Second Amendment extremists have made a lot of gains, particularly in the suburbs. So some adjustment is necessary to get a reasonably pro-Second Amendment governor elected to, at the very least, arrest the erosion of our Second Amendment rights.

The good news is that a coalition that can deliver gains in the November elections the next four years seems to be forming. How permanent this coalition depends on the approach Second Amendment supporters take. The right approach could turn Virginia around as opposed to heading down the path of California and New York. But this scam is intended to prevent that.

Second Amendment supporters, clearly, have a lot to do. They need to support pro-Second Amendment organizations, then work to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level via the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.