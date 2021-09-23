U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition team shooter, Men’s Trap 2020 Olympian, and defending Sporting Clays National Champion Derrick Mein has won again. This time he took top honors at the U.S. Olympic Trap Championships at Hillsdale College September 8-19. Mein continued his winning ways by qualifying 3rd with a 237/250. He then shot 45/50 in the final to win by one bird and claim National Champion.

Hillsdale College hosted the 2021 U.S. National Olympic Skeet and Trap Championships at its John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. The match boasted some of the best skeet and trap shooters in the country, including several Olympic athletes including Mein who competed in Tokyo during the postponed 2020 games.

“Derrick is one of the most talented all-around shooters in the world,” said Federal VP of Marketing Jason Nash. “To be able to go from winning the 2020 National Sporting Clays Championship to competing in International Trap for the USA is an incredible accomplishment. He continues to impress with this recent win, coming fresh off his win at the Minnesota HOA State Sporting Clays shoot.”

Mein shoots Federal Gold Medal Papers and the new High Over All (HOA) load—the best plastic competition load on the market.

