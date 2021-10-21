U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Senate voted 23-7 to pass Senate Bill 185, to guarantee that Second Amendment rights remain protected during emergencies.

Senate Bill 185 declares firearm possession, transportation, carrying, commerce, and training range access, as well as hunting and fishing, to be life-sustaining, essential activities. Both local and state government authorities are prohibited from infringing upon these rights under the guise of a declared emergency, either on a local or state level. Further, the legislation provides legal recourse for people who experience unjust infringements on these essential rights.

