300% More Guns in America!!! ~ VIDEO

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Gun manufacturing has been up by 300% since 2001.

This information is according to documents released by the ATF.

From 1986 to 2001, the number of firearms manufactured remained around three million per year. But since 2001, the number of guns produced each year has exploded to meet the demand of Americans.

Looking at the data, one thing is clear. Gun-grabbing politicians are the best gun salesmen in the world. All you need to do is look at 2013. In December 2012, a mentally deranged man attacked an elementary school leading then-President Barak Obama to call for gun bans.

Americans believed that these misguided bans might make it through Congress. President Obama already said he would sign a ban, so Americans ran out to buy all the firearms they could get their hands on. Nearly 11 million firearms were produced, and those guns flew off the shelf.

Then we have the 2016 election. If you turned on any television network, you would have thought Donald Trump had no chance of beating Hillary Clinton. One of the pillars of Clinton’s platform was gun control. Americans once again believed that the heavy hand of the Government was going to ban certain firearms.

These Americans ran out and cleared shelves of guns. More guns were produced in 2016 than at any time in history. But Donald Trump won. The American gun owner saw Trump as a firewall to any gun control that Democrats in Congress would pass. Gun prices plummeted, and gun manufacturing dropped from 11.5 million in 2016 to 8.3 million in 2017.

It steadily increased since then until 2020, when it exploded once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The Government started shutting down businesses and told people where they could and couldn’t go. These tyrannical lockdown orders were coupled with racial unrest in American cities from coast to coast. As Americans were locked in their homes as cities burned, they discovered the meaning of the Second Amendment.

American ran out and bought firearms of all kinds, and firearms manufacturers ramped up production. In 2020, 11.3 million guns were produced to fill the needs of the eight million new gun owners.

ATF Interim Director Gary M. Restaino claims he ordered the release of the data to “prevent diversion of these firearms from the legal to the illegal market.”

Keep in mind that the report didn’t include any crime data. What Restaino did do was give anti-gun groups the information they had begged the ATF to release. But we can also use the data. The support for gun control is at a historic low, and maybe this document shows why.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.