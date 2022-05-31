Murphy Says Police Shouldn’t be in Schools

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- How influential are our elected representatives, and should they be held accountable for the death of innocent life that occurs as a result of their dangerous ideas, rhetoric and policies?

You may remember in 2020, in an attempt to pander to black Americans for their votes, Senator Chris Murphy took an action that may have resulted in making our school kids more vulnerable to attacks on campus. Murphy’s rhetoric and misguided, politically-motivated ideas, along with Joe Biden’s Gun Free School Zones Act may be just enough to perpetuate the loss of innocent lives in our schools.

A group of left-wing race-hustlers and political opportunists which included Senator Chris Murphy (D) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D), Representatives Ayana Presley (D) and Ilhan Omar (D) introduced the “Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act” in 2020. The purpose of the bill was to, “divert federal funding away from supporting the presence of police in schools and toward evidence-based and trauma-informed services that address the needs of marginalized students and improve academic outcomes, and for other purposes.”

According to Forbes, Senator Murphy said in a statement, “Police shouldn’t be in schools.”

He also said, “There are plenty of better ways to ensure that our schools are safe places to learn, and Congress needs to understand how police in schools ends up with the wrong kids getting arrested for minor disciplinary actions and resources being drained from more effective programs.”

On July, 29, 2020 Murphy publicly announced the following:

Of course, he leveraged the black community when he used the false notion of “systemic racism” to push his flawed policy, as often the political left will do, and he talked about how black and Latino kids are disproportionately affected. Nothing new here but the results of such rhetoric and political posturing may have terrible results. As we watch the tragedies of Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas unfold, we can’t help but recognize the possible contribution to these deadly attacks, these Democrats may have made. In the case of Uvalde Texas, parents outside of the school, during the tragic event, were begging police officers to go in and save the children. Wouldn’t it make sense to have Police or armed security on campus should a violent attack occur? Democrats don’t seem to like that idea and Murphy has come out and said it.

Since schools across America are already gun free zones, our school kids are more likely to be the victims of violent attacks. School killings have nearly doubled since Joe Biden introduced his 1990 Gun Free School Zones Act as part of the Crime Control Act and they continue at twice the rate of increase every 10 years because our schools are now soft targets. Why is it that Senator Chris Murphy and other Democrats insist on making our children more vulnerable to horrific acts of violence by banning Police Officers from the premises even after seeing them be attacked time and time again? And, what should we do to stop them from further putting our children in danger?

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.