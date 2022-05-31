Murphy Says Police Shouldn’t be in Schools

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- How influential are our elected representatives, and should they be held accountable for the death of innocent life that occurs as a result of their dangerous ideas, rhetoric and policies?
You may remember in 2020, in an attempt to pander to black Americans for their votes, Senator Chris Murphy took an action that may have resulted in making our school kids more vulnerable to attacks on campus. Murphy’s rhetoric and misguided, politically-motivated ideas, along with Joe Biden’s Gun Free School Zones Act may be just enough to perpetuate the loss of innocent lives in our schools.
A group of left-wing race-hustlers and political opportunists which included Senator Chris Murphy (D) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D), Representatives Ayana Presley (D) and Ilhan Omar (D) introduced the “Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act” in 2020. The purpose of the bill was to, “divert federal funding away from supporting the presence of police in schools and toward evidence-based and trauma-informed services that address the needs of marginalized students and improve academic outcomes, and for other purposes.”
According to Forbes, Senator Murphy said in a statement, “Police shouldn’t be in schools.”
He also said, “There are plenty of better ways to ensure that our schools are safe places to learn, and Congress needs to understand how police in schools ends up with the wrong kids getting arrested for minor disciplinary actions and resources being drained from more effective programs.”
On July, 29, 2020 Murphy publicly announced the following:
Of course, he leveraged the black community when he used the false notion of “systemic racism” to push his flawed policy, as often the political left will do, and he talked about how black and Latino kids are disproportionately affected. Nothing new here but the results of such rhetoric and political posturing may have terrible results. As we watch the tragedies of Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas unfold, we can’t help but recognize the possible contribution to these deadly attacks, these Democrats may have made. In the case of Uvalde Texas, parents outside of the school, during the tragic event, were begging police officers to go in and save the children. Wouldn’t it make sense to have Police or armed security on campus should a violent attack occur? Democrats don’t seem to like that idea and Murphy has come out and said it.
Since schools across America are already gun free zones, our school kids are more likely to be the victims of violent attacks. School killings have nearly doubled since Joe Biden introduced his 1990 Gun Free School Zones Act as part of the Crime Control Act and they continue at twice the rate of increase every 10 years because our schools are now soft targets. Why is it that Senator Chris Murphy and other Democrats insist on making our children more vulnerable to horrific acts of violence by banning Police Officers from the premises even after seeing them be attacked time and time again? And, what should we do to stop them from further putting our children in danger?
About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy
Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.
Never realized Texas had Democrat gun policies
To which I would say any and all Marxist’s are prevented from running for office as the Constitutions promise of a republican form of government which is antical to Marxism.
Dan,
As it is, why should people pay police for decades to stand around schools on the off chance a murderer comes to the school, listen to the police virtue-signal for decades, and then have them fail miserably if there is a threat?
way too many got in for the good starting pay without thinking my life may be on the line at some point
“If they don’t have anything to hide, they should talk to the police.”
https://abc13.com/uvalde-police-school-district-no-longer-cooperating-with-texas-pro/11913010/
Oathbreakers downvoting bigly today. Rebuilding the copsucker sock puppet posse? Down from ~30 a month ago.
Maybe they are Kenosha cops who still feel bad about themselves for sitting in armored vehicles while wearing body armor and watching the city burn (until “civilians” took care of business).
If these commiecrats and RINOs want to keep our kids in danger every day, without police, well…. FINE! WE WILL INSTEAD PUT VETERANS THERE! A SQUAD FOR EVERY SCHOOL!
So who’s with me?
Sounds like a real plan of action that need the support of All Americans
Murphy is doing the democratic jig dancing and singing their theme song “DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO”. Let’s lay blame on everyone except the policies the democrats enact that fail missiberly. Here is another call to remove the police not criminals. In the case of the Uvalde Police they failed those children and themselves they should not wear the badge. In the weeks to come the civil suits will be all the news the media will show its true colors. Uvalde Police had better lawyer up. Murphy wants to place more gun free zone signs continuing to… Read more »
Right. Murphy only wants police in schools to investigate crime scenes he can exploit. Interesting observations, Dan.