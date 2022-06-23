Holosun Stuns Once Again with the new SCS-MOS

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Holosun has listened to consumers and delivered once again. The SCS-MOS (Solar Charging Sight) is a pistol-mounted reflex sight that features an internal solar rechargeable battery. Not only does the optic self-regulate intensity to ambient light like all other Solar-Safe Holosun optics, but the solar panel also recharges the internal battery.

The SCS-MOS was designed from the ground up to match the form and style of the Glock MOS platform with serrations on the optic body that fit flush with the factory Glock slide serrations. It also features a low-profile deck, so standard Glock iron sights can still be used with the SCS-MOS attached. Potentially, this optic can function indefinitely with the correct lighting requirements. Holosun’s latest Auto-mode system adjusts reticle intensity instantly and includes an override function.

The SCS-MOS boasts a grade 5 Titanium IP67 rated housing and features our Super Green (540nm) LED technology using the MRS (Multi-Reticle System) to give users the choice between a 2 MOA Dot Only, 32 MOA Circle only, or a 32 MOA Circle with a 2 MOA dot. For best zeroing, a 30+/- MOA travel adjustment with 1 MOA click adjustment can be set by adjusting the windage and elevation on the top and side of the optic housing. The SCS-MOS is parallax-free with unlimited eye relief for the best possible target acquisition.

Having a large optic window is important and never more so than on a pistol reflex optic. Built into the 1.93×1.03×0.91 housing is a 0.77×0.58 window. This is a massive window to housing ratio and has helped keep the weight down to 1.3 oz. The window has been coated with various filters and anti-reflective properties to keep visual acuity. This helps to reduce glare, limit streaking and improve clarity when acquiring a target.

Holosun has taken the wants and needs of its users into account and has proven they are listening. A solar charging optic from Holosun has finally hit the market that eliminates the need to change batteries. With the SCS-MOS, a user never needs to worry about battery changes or having left a powered-off SCS optic idle for too long. A battery life indicator provides remaining battery life when powered on, and the internal battery can last for up to 20,000 hours in a worst-case scenario. From the safe to the range, the SCS-MOS adapts to any situation.

Features:

• Multi-Reticle System (MRS): 2 MOA Dot w/ 32 MOA Circle, 2 MOA Dot Only, 32MOA Circle Only

• Self Adjusting Reticle Brightness

• Grade 5 Titanium Housing

• Glock MOS Footprint (19/23, 17/22, 34/35, 45)

• Solar Charging Internal Battery

• 20,000-Hour Power Reserve

• IP67 Water & Dust-proof Rating

• Travel Range ± 30 MOA

• 1 MOA Windage & Elevation Adjustment Per Click

• Window Size: 0.77 x 0.58

• Weight: 1.3 oz

• Limited Lifetime Warranty

• MSRP: $435.28

About Holosun Technologies, Inc.:

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of the development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake Technology, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafe, Multiple Reticle System (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.