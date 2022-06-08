New Night Fision ORS Tritium Sights, Designed for Pistol Optics

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Night Fision’s Optics Ready Stealth Series (ORS) tritium sights are engineered to offer a lower ⅓ co-witness. Still, with the new blade heights, a wider array of optics and handgun combinations will see what is regarded as the best position for backup irons on a handgun with a slide-mounted optic.

ORS sights are designed from the dovetail up to work as backup sights for optics yet obscuring less of the optic window while still allowing three-dot sight as an alternative to repurposing Suppressor Height sights alignment if needed.

Night Fision Optics Ready Stealth Pistol Sights

Night Fision is pleased to announce new blade height offerings for three manufacturers in their Optics Ready Stealth Series product line; Glock, SIG SAUER, and Heckler & Koch.

Optics Ready Stealth Glock Sights

Designed to work with pistol optics, these Optics Ready Glock sights offer the perfect 1/3 co-witness tailored to the shooter’s preference. Additionally, they are serrated for low glare, so you’ll never know they’re there until you need them.

Optics Ready Stealth SIG Sauer Sights

Optics Ready Stealth HK VP9 Sights

Optics Ready Stealth Series FEATURES

Green Tritium Vials in front and rear sights are housed in a ballistic-grade polymer.

Thin ring size on front sight balances visibility without distraction.

Perfect Dot front sights have a domed lens to focus glow for crisp sight picture, and fluorescent rings guaranteed not to chip, crack, or break.

Rear sight available in blank or with black polymer ringed Tritium.

Serrated heavy-duty steel sight body complimented by a tough Nitride Coating.

Blade heights allow for various co-witness possibilities with different optic, plate, and milling-depth combinations.

Built-in the USA with Swiss Tritium

These new sights are designed so that they are just high enough to clear the optic. Many shooters have used suppressor height sights to co-witness with an optic in the past. The problem is that it clutters the optic sight window and can become distracting to the shooter. With many pistol optic manufacturers making more oversized sight windows, why would we want to impede that with tall irons?

The new Night Fision Optics Ready Stealth tritium sights are designed to sit right at the bottom of the pistol optic sight window, allowing you to take full advantage of the sight picture but still have co-witnessed irons as a backup.

“These additions to our most popular product line affirm that they truly are designed with our customers in mind,” said Rachel Maloney, Marketing Director for Night Fision, “that we can help our customers create their perfect sight picture and remove any barriers to both having the brightest night sights on the market mounted on their gun, yet avoid crowding their optic window when they aren’t needed.”

About Night Fision

Based in Metro Detroit, Night Fision brings a rich background of automotive engineering, manufacturing and expertise in tritium illumination to the firearm industry. Our sister company, Cammenga, is the official manufacturer of the U.S. Army’s Tritium Lensatic Compass. As a result, we leverage over 30 years of tritium insertion expertise, so it’s safe to say a lot of experience went into designing the brightest night sights in the world.