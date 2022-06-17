WA in Decay: Seattle Cop Exodus, Crime Spike, Gun and Mag Sales Up

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Washington State is in descent as Seattle Police have issued an alarming report about shrinking manpower and longer response times, while people are flocking to gun stores statewide, buying semi-auto rifles, and full capacity magazines ahead of a July 1 cutoff of magazine sales.

That is if they’re not moving out of state. Social media posts show several Washington residents have relocated to such states as Texas, Montana, Idaho, and other places with a better Second Amendment environment.

This is happening in the wake of a recent report from the state Department of Licensing that the number of active concealed pistol licenses has shot upward in King and neighboring Pierce counties (where Seattle and Tacoma are located, respectively). Ammoland News broke that story here.

And topping it off is the revelation that U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, whose 7th Congressional District encompasses much of Seattle, is one of 27 Democrats who voted against providing additional security to U.S. Supreme Court justices following the attempted assassination of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

According to KOMO News, Seattle—the state’s most populous city and the stronghold of far-left politics in the Evergreen State—“is seeing a serious uptick in gun shootings citywide. Data just released shows the number of shootings in May is the worst in recent years.” The report said there was a 75 percent increase in “shots fired” in Seattle for the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

By no surprise, the KOMO report indicated astonishment that the state’s gun control laws aren’t working as had been strongly assured by backers of two anti-gun initiatives—I-594 in 2014 requiring so-called “universal background checks” and I-1639 in 2018, limiting sale of “assault rifles” to those over age 21 and inventing the definition of a “semiautomatic assault rifle,” a firearm that doesn’t actually exist—and a “gun violence tax” on firearms and ammunition sold in Seattle.

“This is despite the fact,” KOMO reported, “Washington state already has tough gun-safety laws that limit the sale of AR-15 type semi-automatic weapons to people 21 and over. And there’s a required wait to get the weapon.”

Statewide, with the looming ban on so-called “large capacity magazines,” the Seattle Times is reporting that Washington gun stores are experiencing “record sales in the final weeks leading up to the state’s ban on firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds.” Ammoland already reported on a program launched by a Tacoma-based firearms and accessories company that is helping raise money for the Second Amendment Foundation’s (SAF) federal court challenge of the magazine ban.

Now a second firm, DuraMag, is supporting a promotion by Weapon Outfitters to provide one free magazine for every five purchased.

The sales surge tends to dampen a KOMO report about statewide support for an “assault weapons” ban. While anti-gun Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson was touting the results of a study done by the Northwest Progressive Institute showing 56 percent of Washington voters support a ban, SAF Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb was noting a new Quinnipiac University poll showing national support for such a ban has dropped to its lowest point.

Support for a ban has fallen to 50 percent, while 45 percent oppose it, and according to the survey, “This is the lowest level of support among registered voters for a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons since February 2013 when the question was first asked by the Quinnipiac University Poll.” Four years ago, 67 percent supported a ban and 29 percent opposed the idea.

Gottlieb said this is clear evidence the public is waking up to the reality that gun bans are not the answer to violent crime.

“The annual FBI Uniform Crime Report has consistently shown that rifles of any kind are involved in a fraction of all homicides in any given year,” he said. “Only 2 to 4 percent of all murders are committed with rifles, so this push to demonize and ban an entire class of rifles is not simply wrong, it borders on being delusional, and it is certainly dishonest.”

Meanwhile, MyNorthwest revealed the shrinking ranks of the Seattle Police Department in a report that pointed to the increased average response time even for a priority call that exceeds 10 minutes. In such cases, by the time police arrive, the crime has been committed and the suspects are likely gone. Response times for “non-emergency” calls are more than double.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, spoke with KIRO Radio midday host Dori Monson, telling him, “This is a crisis situation that I’m not quite certain that our local politicians really grasp or understand how dire the situation is. It’s unacceptable to wait that long, but the problem is, there are not enough cops.”

Even the Seattle Times called attention to the problem, publishing an opinion piece that revealed, “Over the last two years, the Seattle Police Department has lost about a fourth of its officers.”

Criminals evidently know it, as the SPD report reveals. During the first five months of 2022, Seattle suffered 302 shootings, resulting in 15 homicides and 63 people wounded, the 13-page report noted.

The liberal experiment of defunding police and voting overwhelmingly in support of restrictive gun laws is demonstrably failing, and the experience is providing a grim lesson for the rest of the country. Before becoming the headquarters of the billionaire-backed Alliance for Gun Responsibility—the gun prohibition lobbying group behind the gun control initiatives—Seattle had enjoyed several years of remarkably low homicides for a city of its size.

Seattle voters sent Jayapal to Congress, so perhaps it is understandable that she was joined by 26 of her Democrat colleagues to vote against increasing security for Kavanaugh and his high court colleagues. It’s one more example of liberal hypocrisy, as Fox News is reporting Jayapal is among the House members who sought to “increase their own security in 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.” Fox said 22 House members signed a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi “demanding an increase to their Members’ Representational Allowances, or MRAs, to pay for personal security in their home districts by hiring local law enforcement and other personnel.”

In addition to Jayapal, these House members voted against increasing the security budget for Supreme Court justices, according to Politico:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez (NY); Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia (Texas); Josh Gottheimer, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Tom Malinowski, Bill Pascrell, Mikie Sherrill, Albio Siresand Donald Payne (N.J.); Rashida Tlaib and Brenda Lawrence, (Mich.); Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee and Norma Torres (Calif.); Raul Grijalva (Ariz.); Steven Horsford (Nev.); Chuy Garcia and Marie Newman (Ill.); Ayanna Pressley (Mass.); Joyce Beatty (Ohio), Ed Perlmutter (Col.) and Cori Bush (Mo.).

Not surprisingly, none of them voted against a recent package of gun restrictions passed by the House.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.