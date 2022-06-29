We Have NYSRPA v. Bruen – Can We Keep It?

SCOTUS/United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Benjamin Franklin is said to have told someone who asked what the Constitutional Convention produced, “A republic – if you can keep it.” Well, in the wake of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Second Amendment supporters now have a solid framework for taking down the vast majority anti-Second Amendment legislation. But can we keep it?

That is an open question. We’re already seeing some hints of defiance from New York and California. Kirkland and Ellis essentially forced the resignation of Paul Clement and Erin Murphy – who just won NYSRPA v. Bruen. Anti-Second Amendment extremists look ready to leverage a lot of levers outside the normal legislative process.

Corporate gun control and financial deplatforming will be perhaps the largest threat we will have to face in this regard. We need to use the legislative power we have at the state level today – and whatever power we get in the future – to head these threats off now. Between Heller, McDonald, Caetano v Massachusetts, Canigula v. Strom, and NYSRPA v. Bruen, we have made huge strides in securing the legal right to own and carry firearms.

The first step has to be making sure we do not get caught in a bubble. The Second Amendment may be in the Constitution, but so was the 18th at one point. Amendments can be repealed. Anti-Second Amendment extremists and others are already offering another solution: Packing the courts. Six more like Sotomayor, anyone?

How do amendments get repealed? How would people go for packing the court? They get convinced to hand power to those who say they will do that. One way is by ignoring what the reality is in favor for what we want the situation to be.

We have some real mental health issues in this country, exacerbated by the measures taken to stop the COVID-19 panic. Our schools are ridiculously easy targets for someone who seeks to do harm. Far too often, we ignore signs of danger. When someone hauls around a bag of dead cats, they are seriously messed up and probably should be involuntarily committed – if not charges with felony animal cruelty. And yes, we may need to look at some other adjustments to address those who show those signs of danger before the age of 18.

If Second Amendment supporters don’t have solutions to address these problems, the anti-Second Amendment extremists will eventually get the power they seek – they will destroy the gains we have fought for over the decades. Second Amendment supporters must defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local levels. But are they willing to do what it takes to inflict those defeats?

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.