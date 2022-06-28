Wilson Combat Introduces the Newest EDC X9 Model

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Wilson Combat EDC X9 9mm defensive handgun is now available with a 3.25” subcompact barrel and slide assembly. This rendition of the EDC X9 is a very fast-handling defensive carry gun.

The hand-fitted 3.25” stainless-steel barrel design has the same match-grade accuracy potential as the larger EDC X9 handguns and is painstakingly tuned by our gunsmiths for flawless reliability with a wide variety of target and defensive ammunition. The stainless steel slide wears the most advanced black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) physical vapor deposition finish available with chromium and tungsten underlayers for long-lasting corrosion and abrasion resistance.

The 3.25” subcompact slide assembly is tailored to the varying power level of 9mm ammunition and maintains impressive reliability in all conditions, even when heavily fouled and low on lubrication. Other features include a Tri-Top slide profile with user-replaceable front sight, single lug tapered cone match-grade 1911 barrel, rear Tactical Concealment Battlesight, and a rugged, user-replaceable extractor.

The X-frame is a 15-round, high capacity 9mm 1911 frame that is similar in size to a traditional compact, single stack 1911. The X-frame is machined at Wilson Combat from T6-7075 aluminum and accepts a high-capacity magazine with a grip that is smaller in circumference than a standard 1911 while retaining traditional 1911 controls. The EDC X9 15 and 18-round, double-column magazines were developed jointly with Mec-Gar, industry leaders in double column magazine design.

The screwless X-frame design uses hammer spring tension to keep the aggressive traction Wilson/VZ G-10 starburst pattern grips securely in place. The result is a highly concealable, high-capacity pistol frame that completely disassembles for cleaning with only a single punch without screws or frame bushings and a more natural, oval grip shape. The ergonomic design of the X-frame grip in conjunction with an enlarged trigger guard window and your choice of radiused trigger pad length fits all hand sizes comfortably and improves recoil control. The EDC X9 front and back strap are machined with the Wilson Combat X-Tac tread pattern that provides a comfortable but tactile grip in all shooting conditions.

The EDC X9 3.25” will fit the majority of holsters on the market designed for subcompact 1911 pistols and is offered with or without an accessory rail.

Thoroughly tested by our team of designers, champion shooters, and external industry experts, the Wilson Combat EDC X9 offers discriminating shooters 1911 match-grade accuracy, superior ergonomics, and concealability combined with modern service pistol capacity and reliability.

Available Calibers: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 15 rounds

Barrel Length: 3.25”

Overall Length: 6.75”

Sight Radius: 5”

Height: 5.25”

Width: 1.4”

Weight Empty: 27.6 oz

Weight Loaded: 34.3 oz

Accuracy Guarantee: 1.5” at 25 yds

Specifications:

High-Capacity Compact Size Aluminum X-Frame with Reliability Enhanced Frame Rails

Unique X-TAC Frontstrap/Mainspring Housing Treatment

Concealment Bullet Proof® Hammer

Bullet Proof® Thumb Safety

3.5# – 4.5# Crisp Trigger Pull with Medium Length Lightweight Pad

Bullet Proof® Magazine Release

Black G10 Aggressive Starburst Grips with Pewter Medallions

3.25” Stainless Steel Tri-Top Slide with External Extractor

Black DLC Finish on Slide

Unique X-TAC Rear Cocking Serration Treatment on Slide

Heavy Machine Chamfer on Bottom of Slide

Concealment Battlesight with Red Fiber Optic Front Sight with 4.40 Hex Head Cap Screw

3.25” Stainless Cone Barrel with Reliability Enhancing Lock-up, Flush Cut Reverse Crown

Fluted Chamber

Fluted Barrel

30 LPI Slide Top Serrations

Carry Cuts

2 15-Round Capacity Magazines

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting-edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.