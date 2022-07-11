Gun Prohibitionist Abrams Spares No Expense on Own Security

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Brian Kemp blasts Stacey Abrams after private security spending revealed,” Fox News reports. “Abrams is one of many Democrats paying for private security despite ties to ‘Defund the Police’ movement.”

“Though she holds no public office, Abrams paid over $450,000 between December 2021 and April 2022 to Executive Protection Agencies (EPA Security), an Atlanta-based private security firm,” the report explains. “The amount is $125,000 more than what ‘Squad’ members Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., combined paid for all of 2021.”

Ditto for fellow Georgian and child abuse investigation obstructor Raphael Warnock, who, while all on board with disarming anyone ignorant enough to vote for him (he’s been endorsed and financially backed by Giffords), “spent a remarkable $600,000 on security services…”

It’s not like the money comes out of their own pockets.

“This is not the first time Abrams has paid for private security,” an earlier Fox News story reported. “The Fair Fight PAC, a committee that is part of a network launched by Abrams, spent more than $1.2 million on security services last year with the same firm as the Abrams campaign, according to filings.”

People who must pay for their own security are private citizens, the ones to whom the Second Amendment was supposed to assure an uninfringed right to keep and bear arms. Most — including Abrams’ supporters — can’t afford to. That she would also deny them the means to protect themselves speaks of a swindled constituency with views manipulated by a subversive public education system, and a media politically hostile to guns in private hands. It further speaks to the cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy exhibited by “progressives” who claim to be all about “the people” but then do everything in their power to outlaw the most egalitarian ultimate check-and-balance power-sharing arrangement ever devised.

As for Abrams, she’s got hers and comes down squarely on the side of the violence monopolists.

“To improve gun safety, Stacey will: Repeal Criminal Carry, Repeal Campus Carry, ‘Guns Everywhere’, and Gun Return Laws, Close the Domestic Violence Loophole, Close the Gun Show Loophole, [and] Protect People Experiencing Mental Illness and Their Families,” she promises [some would say “threatens”] on her campaign website.

Each of those expandable points is linked to an elaboration crafted by the finest professional weasel-worders money can buy. Here’s a more accurate translation of what she’d like to impose:

No carrying guns (she doesn’t believe in “shall issue” permits, either). “Criminal carry” is a deliberately fabricated lie to scare the uninformed because permitless carry does not authorize prohibited persons to possess or carry guns, and criminals will do that regardless.

Expand “gun-free zones.” And I don’t know what the hell she means by “gun return,” unless, like in Seattle , she means a “buyback” where you don’t even get a gift certificate in exchange for what you surrender to the “Only Ones”. It’s confusing because in both cases, police were never points of origin to “return” to or “buy-back” from, and in any case, the National Institute of Justice already determined “Gun buybacks are ineffective” back in 2013.

already determined Increase the government’s ability to confiscate guns from those the law presumes innocent until proven guilty, or as Lewis Carroll’s Queen of Hearts commanded, “Sentence first — verdict afterwards .”

End private sales.

Deny due process to those who have not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to be a danger to themselves and others.

As is typical with those who want your guns, don’t believe for a minute that’s all Stacey wants. They’ll take what they can get in increments and then be back for more as soon as the next exploitable event happens. You don’t get the “coveted” Moms Demand Action “Distinction” endorsement unless you’re a “true believer” in the rest of their agenda.

“That includes her sponsorship of a 2016 proposal that would ban assault weapons, armor-piercing bullets, and ammunition that contains depleted uranium,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

“It is OK to talk about gun safety,” she said. “It’s OK to talk about taking away weapons that have never belonged on our streets. It’s OK to demand a three-day waiting period. It is OK to say that background checks are necessary because not everyone who has the right to bear arms deserves the arms they want to bear.”

And while they report it as “misfire” when career communications professional Shannon Watts paraphrased an Abrams quote, anyone aware of the end game goals of the gun prohibitionists knows the “misquote” is closer to the truth than the citizen disarmament lobby wants people to know about:

“It started at a private event at the Moms Demand Action ‘Gun Sense University’ conference over the weekend, where the group’s founder Shannon Watts tweeted that Abrams told the crowd ‘we’re not going to allow guns for anyone, anywhere, anytime.’”

That’s probably the most candid admission you’ll ever hear from either of them.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.