No Compromise Alliance of GOA Sends A Letter To The Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- On Friday, a group of Gun Owners of America (GOA) industry partners known as the No Compromise Alliance sent a letter to Congress opposing the proposed so-called “assault weapons” ban (H.R. 1808) and the repeal of Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (H.R. 2814).

The coalition consists of Fort Scott Munitions, Classic Firearms, Rifle Dynamics, Alpha Omega Kydex Holster, T.Rex Arms, Kahr Firearms Group, Wolfpack Armory, Freedom Ordnance MFG, and Foxtrot Mike Products. The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Minority Whip John Thun (R-SD).

The letter urges the Senate to oppose two bills currently expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives and head to the Senate. The first bill is the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 (H.R. 1808). The proposed law will ban commonly owned semi-automatic firearms for mostly cosmetic features. The ban targets the popular AR-15, known as the modern American musket, and AK pattern guns that Rifle Dynamics produces. It would also limit magazine size to ten rounds. The bill refers to any magazine that can hold more than ten rounds as “high compacity.” One of the most concerning parts of the anti-gun House bill would ban guns that have a fully automatic version. Since Glock makes the automatic Glock 18, the Glock 17, the most popular handgun in the world, could be banned by the new proposed “assault weapons” ban.

The second bill is the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act of 2022 (H.R. 2814). That bill would repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). This proposed law would allow anyone to sue firearms manufacturers for any reason. Congress passed the PLCAA to protect the firearms industry from litigation from anti-gun groups trying to bankrupt the gun industry.

Using lawsuits are already being used by anti-gun groups and anti-guns states to sue gun companies. Brady has launched several lawsuits against companies such as Polymer 80. States like New York and cities like Baltimore have also sued gun companies.

The letter claims that the laws will do irreparable damage to the firearms industry. Rifle Dynamics entire catalog would be illegal under the proposed law costing Las Vegas well-paying jobs. The gun companies say it would put many gun companies out of business.

The group highlights that these laws will cost lives by denying lifesaving tools to the public. It highlights that 14 million new gun owners sought firearms to protect themselves and their families during the unrest of last summer, where cities burned during the riots and lives were lost. These gun owners have used their firearms in self-defense a staggering 1.67 million times yearly.

The law also highlights the government’s own studies that showed that the 1994 Assault Weapons ban did not lower crime. The new bill is more extreme than the Clinton-era bill that sunset in 2004.

The group wants the Senators to honor their oath to the Constitution and want Congress to focus on real solutions to the problems plaguing society.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.