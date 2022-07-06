Gun Groups File Case Notice: Historical Record ~ 18-20 Years Olds Always Had Guns

BELLEVUE, WA –-(AmmoLand.com)- Attorneys for the Second Amendment Foundation have filed a Notice of Supplemental Authority in a case challenging the ban on handgun purchases by young adults, ages 18-20, based on language in the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

The notice states, “As Plaintiffs have argued, text, history and tradition all point uniformly in this case toward 18-to-20-year-olds having equal rights to other adults with respect to firearms, including the right to purchase them, and the Government has not pointed to any sufficiently rooted analogous historical restrictions that would take this case outside the scope of the Second Amendment’s protections.” “The high court ruling in Bruen clearly opens lots of doors in our pursuit of gun rights,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb, “and this case is one of them.”

The case is known as Reese, et.al. v. BATFE.

As explained in the Notice, “The standard Bruen establishes for Second Amendment challenges is precisely the standard for which Plaintiffs argued in their briefing on their motion for summary judgment: “When the Second Amendment’s plain text covers an individual’s conduct, the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct. The government must then justify its regulation by demonstrating that it is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” “We’re continuing to look back over several cases to determine which courses of action can be followed in the aftermath of the court’s June ruling,” Gottlieb acknowledged. “The importance of the Bruen decision cannot be overstated. “Our mission is not about promoting gun ownership, but protecting rights,” he observed. “For decades, liberal anti-gun politicians and activist judges have pushed legislation and issued decisions that have combined to erode rights protected by the Second Amendment. We are determined to win firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time.”

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 750,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.