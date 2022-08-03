Leftists Going After Secretaries of State a Threat to Guns and More

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “The goal of the America First Secretary of State Coalition is to elect Trump marionettes to the top elections administration in critical swing states so that when the 2024 election comes, they will have the power to declare Trump the winner—no matter the true will of the voters,” former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich lies in a MoveOn email sent to “members and supporters.”

I’m on the list because I try to keep tabs on what the enemy is saying and doing, and pass things along to like-minded countrymen. Because it was an email, I posted it on my WarOnGuns Placeholder site so I’d have a link to share and people could read the whole thing for themselves.

“[T]his is an existential threat to our democracy,” Reich hyperventilates, content to continue with the lie that “two wolves and a sheep” is what the Founders intended for our Constitution to result in. “But thankfully, my good friends at MoveOn are doing something they’ve never done in their history: MoveOn is running a multimillion-dollar campaign to defeat MAGA candidates for secretary of state and elect honest Democrats who will protect our democracy and count every vote.”

The rest is a combination of bald-faced lies and scare tactics designed to spook the herd and get the confirmed cultists frothing, along with the obligatory naked pitch for money. Just to get that ball rolling, Steve Bannon’s name is thrown out, and then the attacks get even uglier.

Case in point:

“In Arizona, the leading Republican candidate is Trump-endorsed Mark Finchem, a member of the white supremacist group the Oath Keepers, who tried to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in the state and attended the January 6 insurrection.”

What they don’t tell you in their smear, because the object here is to demonize and destroy, and because Oath Keepers is currently in no position to fight back, is that their Bylaws, conveniently hidden from public view and now only available via the Internet Archive, specifically forbid racists from being members:

Section 8.02. Restrictions on Membership: (a) No person who advocates, or has been or is a member, or associated with, any organization, formal or informal, that advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States or the violation of the Constitution thereof, shall be entitled to be a member or associate member. (b) No person who advocates, or has been or is a member, or associated with, any organization, formal or informal, that advocates discrimination, violence, or hatred toward any person based upon their race, nationality, creed, or color, shall be entitled to be a member or associate member.

How many Americans do you think know about that?

Argue with that and OK J6 conduct if you like, but don‘t forget that primary target Stewart Rhodes has not been tried or convicted, except by Democrats (with a turncoat assist from Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) and the megaphone media. Then again, since when has a lynch mob ever been interested in due process and “beyond a reasonable doubt”?

And since when has an actual “insurrection” ever been attempted by a handful of unarmed protestors being waved through open doors by the police?

This is all part of an ongoing campaign to smear and conflate Americans with traditional values as domestic terrorists and haters. And as with everything “progressive,” it’s not like they invented any original strategy and tactics.

OK, so what do secretaries of state have to do with “gun rights”? It’s not like they can pass legislation or deploy gun confiscation enforcers. Let’s take a look at the duties of my official, the Ohio Secretary of State. Prominent in the site’s home page top menu bar:

Elections & Voting

Campaign Finance

Legislation & Ballot Issues

No place for shenanigans there, right? Who better to put in charge than “honest Democrats who will protect our democracy”? What gun owner but a hater and insurrectionist could object?

Alternatively, you could ask what kind of power-crazed domestic enemy would oppose the goals of the much-maligned America First Secretary of State Coalition, and do what you can to support and promote their efforts.

As for MoveOn’s latest plot to disenfranchise those they would either control or purge, a quote attributed to a well-known historical “progressive socialist” comes to mind:

“I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how.”

That and who will be the watchdog over the counters…

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.