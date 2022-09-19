Convenience Store Clerk’s Execution Shows Danger of ‘Giving Robbers What They Want’

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “A Tupelo detective said an armed robbery suspect walked up behind a compliant convenience store clerk Sunday morning and shot him in the back of the head,” the Daily Journal reports.

“The clerk is very gracious and even gave him a stack of money he didn’t ask for,” detective Wes Kloac testified. “He opened the safe for him and gave him a bank bag.”

After ordering the Chevron Food Mart clerk to the floor, “(The suspect) then walked up behind Mr. Singh and, at point blank range, executed him,” Kloac added.

The suspect, who “has been living on the streets since last December, has prior felony convictions for burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of burglary of an auto.” That means he’s a “prohibited person,” forbidden by law to have a gun. That that “disability” didn’t stop him should surprise no one. Neither should the fact that someone with multiple felonies for victimizing people is set free by what represents itself to be the “criminal justice system” to stalk the streets and find new victims.

Also unsurprising is Chevron’s position regarding armed employees. A 2016 memo opting the company out of Texas’ open carry law reiterated:

“Other states have varying laws governing firearms; however, the Chevron policy is consistent that no firearms are allowed in any Chevron facility without prior approval from Global Security.”

That’s in spite of the fact that this is hardly the first Chevron armed robbery ending in merciless slaughter. Almost one year ago, in September 2021, a clerk in Washington was ruthlessly murdered. And it’s not like it’s a recent phenomenon: Here’s a story of a Chevron clerk who complied with his assailants only to be slain in a 2013 robbery.

The fact that corporate gun banners remain deliberately indifferent is something well known. As Insider reported in 2019:

“More retail workers than law-enforcement officers were killed in homicides on the job for 6 years in a row.”

They’re forbidden to have the means of defense. Instead, those who demand they stay this way offer useless advice guaranteed to leave them at the mercy of those who have none:

“Give them what they want.”

It’s the same suicidal “advice” gun-grabber groups have been parroting ever Handgun Control, (now conveniently calling itself “Brady United Against Gun Violence”) demanded back in 1981:

“The best defense against injury is to put up no defense give them what they want, or run.”

“This anti-gun position, too, is bereft of criminological support,” criminologist Don Kates wrote in a 2008 analysis. “Twenty years of National Institute of Justice data show that victims who resist with guns are less likely to be injured, and much less likely to be raped or robbed, than victims who submit. Indeed, in more than 80 percent of cases where a victim pulls a gun, the criminal turns and flees whether he has a gun or not.”

That wasn’t the case in the May 24, 2000 “Wendy’s massacre,” when seven employees were forced into the restaurant freezer, bound, gagged, with plastic bags over their heads and then each shot in the head – all in New York City, the home of the Sullivan citizen disarmament laws.

The question must be asked:

“What if what they want is your life?”

That doesn’t matter to the “Business Must Act Coalition” an Astroturf collaboration between prohibitionists like Brady, March for Our Lives, and others, using corporate shaming to extort compliance with its demands. Not satisfied just with dead clerks, the “Coalition” has given companies an “F” unless they forbid customers from being armed in states where it is lawful, on the insane cover theory that such customers are the problem.

Each new killing gives them another “opportunity” to blame guns, blame gun owners, blame gunmakers and gun stores, blame their “lobbying” groups, and loudly demand more “commonsense gun safety laws.”

This is what they enable and in a sense welcome. Note that if viewing such things overly disturbs you, you may want to heed the warning and not play this video:

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.