How Should The National Firearms Act Be Reformed?

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- How Second Amendment supporters address the potential threat posed by the National Firearms Act to our Second Amendment rights is something that has to be planned starting today, BEFORE the attacks in the wake of a successful court ruling come. Failing to plan is planning to fail, and failure should not be an option.
The first thing to understand is that outright repeal of the National Firearms Act is not happening any time soon. What can be done is to reform the process by which firearms (and certain accessories) covered under this act are transferred, as part of an incremental approach to securing our rights. Yes, this is the “incrementalism” approach – one that has been highly successful over the last three decades on concealed carry.
The fact of the matter is that when we are taking on highly onerous legislation, taking it all out in one fell swoop only happens with a massive stroke of luck, or it provokes a massive backlash. Trusting luck is foolish enough – provoking a massive backlash is stupid, given the nature of our enemies. But as the recent signing of constitutional carry in Texas shows, incrementalism works.
So, what incremental steps can be taken when it comes to the National Firearms Act?
Much will depend on just what the legislative and political landscape will look like. As a given, the current anti-Second Amendment extremist regimes in the House, Senate, and White House be defeated at the ballot box before any reform can be taken. But once we have a pro-Second Amendment Congress and White House, what do we pursue?
First, Second Amendment supporters can modernize the NFA process. This is one example where the “lemon” of the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) can be turned into lemonade. Changing the process from one that depends on local law enforcement certification to an FBI background check would probably go over well with the American people. The tax stamps could then be paid as a surcharge to NICS. Such a bill would not create a perfect situation by any means, but it would represent a good “first step.”
If the situation permits, then Second Amendment supporters might be able to push for repeal of both the 1986 Hughes Amendment and the 1968 restrictions on imports. At the same time, nothing would prevent adding the Hearing Protection Act and the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act to the NFA reform measure. But the important point is to defang the NFA as a potential tool for harassing and obstructing efforts to exercise Second Amendment rights.
To do that, Second Amendment supporters need to work to oust the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House, and they need to support NRA-ILA and NRA-PVF.
About Harold Hutchison
Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.
Let’s modernize the NFA process by rescinding the hell out of it.
Repost of a post made a year ago.
I started to read this and instantly thought, this sounds like Harold complacency. Then I read the last line and it all became clear except for support the NRA.
I support GOA instead, thank you!
HAYROLLED…I can answer the question posed in the title with out reading your trash !
SHREAD IT , burn what is left or put it where the sun don’t shine !
Graphic enough for you to understand???
With a Bic lighter and a large ash tray.
Convert Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms into a chain of neighborhood convenience stores.
I would LOVE to OUST the communists in OUR government. However, it is very hard to do that when the VOTE COUNTERS — ARE USING FRAUDULENT COUNTING EQUIPMENT!!!!!!
When the ballot box and the jury box have both become corrupted, only the ammo box is left. But that box is hard to corrupt!
https://www.johnlocke.org/update/liberties-dependent-upon-the-ballot-box-the-jury-box-and-the-cartridge-box/
We all like to beat up on Harold for doing his job, but in this instance he is right. The NFA has as much chance of being removed as Kamala Harris has of becoming an effective and much loved President known for championing individual liberties. To Harold’s question: Remove short barreled rifles from the NFA. With the technological advancements in handguns and ammunition over the past 100 years, the concept of a SBR as an extra deadly concealable weapon is an anachronism. It’s removal will also end the ignorant argument and wasted resources concerning arm braces. Remove “silencers/mufflers” from the… Read more »
Harold is absolutely, dead wrong, just like every other time he opens his binky hole.
dump it and try agents who committed crimes under guise of law
TRUE —– unless you happen to be a DemoKKKrat!!!!!!!!!!
Fine; just hang them.
No, here in Texas we recognize, some folks just need killing.
Dont be squeamish.
should be brought in front of scotus and sunk it was set up by demoncrats as first step in confiscation just does not apply to criminals https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haynes_v._United_States it is not crime control
Complete and absolute repeal of the act and getting rid of the BATFE is the ONLY effective way. Anything else is supporting and encouraging the act and BATF. Any compromise of your Constitutional rights is failure.
The ATF should be a convenience store.
ATFE, don’t forget the “E.” Every strip mall with Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms stores should also have a fireworks stand.
Yup, and I sure wish the would give us our cherry bombs back. Ordinary everyday firecrackers just arent enough fo a good Huey model.
Little Quisling Harold… you’re a FUDD. We don’t want “reform” of infringements, we want ABSOLUTE REPEAL!
Also, ABOLISH THE BATF!
This constant bashing of Harold is childish. It is downright stupid to keep up the drumbeat of criticism. You guys are idiots.
What you fail to grasp is that stupidity, and fuddery in particular, requires punishment. Nobody likes a shill, either. Harold gets the trifecta.
Awe, does your vagina hurt?
Yup. You got me.
Harold, Harold, Harold…how did the NFA get into place? Was it “incrementalism” or did they simply shove it down our throats? I’d say it needs to go away the same way it came into existence. ALL AT ONCE with FULL SUPPORT of the CONSTITUTION.
Harold “Beau” (as in Geste) Hutchins! Sometimes I make myself laugh, I am so funny.
Let NRA finally step up to the plate, and perhaps others will follow.
Harold, WAKE UP!!!! Full repeal of the entire act is the ONLY Constitutional remedy.
This republic’s founding documents state that government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed. I don’t consent, thus the government is unjust, criminal, and tyrannical. Regardless of how the SCOTUS defines my rights, that is the case. This argument is so air-tight that not even an airhead like you can refute it. My refusal to submit to a contract to which I never agreed means that the other party is simply attacking me, my rights, and my other property under color of law. They have no leg to stand on in any court anywhere. Be we all… Read more »
How can you be so consistently wrong?
“Reformed”???? good grief are you serious
REPEALED
… but it’s harold
As a first step, remove SBRs and suppressors from the law.
As a first step , remove ALL RINOs from both houses, we always expect them to help us…they never do.
no, don’t expect the body that created this boondoggle to undo it. File an action before SCOTUS proving it is unconstitutinal, demand STRICT scrutitny be applied, and force the court to do its job. Toss the whole mess. First letter to final full-stop.
The courts are in on the treason to the Constitution. No level, branch or agency of the government remains legitimate. All is corrupted save for a few scant individuals in gov’t like Judge Benitez. No part of the gov’t can or ought to be trusted to do ANYTHING right!
It’s time to water that Liberty Tree.
…AND short barreled shotguns. There is not even a good illogical reason for this restriction.
As s first step, remove the law. I have 2 submachineguns, a WWII era Thompson, and a Vietnam War era technology Ingram. Its absurd, both the purchase price, and the unavailability of anything more modern.
As a first step, stop bowing to the will of traitors and scumbag enforcers of tyrannical “law.” Then the rest of the pieces magically fall into place.
The NFA should be looked at by the current SCOTUS under strict scrutiny, which it most likely would not withstand. However, I think we can approach a slow dismantling or neutering of the NFA; but it will require a pro 2A majority in congress which will be an uphill battle. The current issue with braced-pistols and 12ga “firearms” has established the attention that these firearms are no more lethal than any other and to look at current military issue, such firearm sizes are common. Eliminate the stupid barrel length restrictions, SBR, SBS, and even AOW from the NFA. Second, the… Read more »
I concur. We need common sense gun control reform and your comment would be a good start.
I’d add national reciprocity (first step to national constitutional carry) and strengthening innocent traveler protections to cover more and have teeth. After all it’s just common sense.
I reject the premise of the title question; “How should the NFA be reformed?” It really can’t be reformed. However, short of many small miracles in the courts; we have to deal with the reality of politicians who will only do the right & constitutional thing if it is congruent with their personal interests. I think if the SAF, FPC, GOA, JPFO, NSSF & even the LaPierre squishes in the NRA can unite on a legislative / judicial agenda some headway might be made. So… I think Rock6’s approach is best. Pick your battles, have a consistent legislative and electoral agenda & have a… Read more »
NFA should and has to be fully repealed, and tossed in the trash bin of anti gun history. . Once and for all. Same with the ATF too.
It SHOULD be repealed, but until we get real Republican Patriots in control of the Presidency and Congress with a majority, it isn’t going to happen.
As long as we have rigged elections, things will not change.
Republicans have no interest in repealing arms laws. They’ve had complete control on numerous occasions since 1934 and all they’ve done is enact more arms laws. Until people wake up and realize Republicans are not on our side then nothing will change.
POLITICIANS are not on our side. PERIOD. Doesn’t matter which “party”.
Most Republican politicians are in favor of more gun control laws:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?441884-1/president-trump-calls-comprehensive-gun-bill
“The first thing to understand is that outright repeal of the National Firearms Act is not happening any time soon.”
Why?
Because it is Harold Hutchinson and he is incapable of grasping anything other than the slow frog boil loss of the 2A.
Why? Because the NRA supports the National Firearms Act!
They not only support it, they helped write it!!!
My Question exactly !
Because a large percentage of Americans refuse to look at the data that is readily available about firearms and crime. Because they remain willfully ignorant, they want to retain the NFA of 1934 and implement more gun control laws. Politicians want to get elected, so they don’t rock the boat. The same circumstances apply to a large group of pro Second Amendment voters on other issues. They are willfully ignorant about the way relatively free markets work and the U.S. tax system. They display their willful ignorance almost every day in the ammo section when they dream up all sorts… Read more »
Wow jumble-of-letters guy, you are all over the friggin’ map.
Read it again Roland.
Sorry. Get it. Thanx
No problem. Have a good day.
Same to ya’, brother.
As Tucker Carlson said recently… “Why should we have to pay any taxes? They print up all they need!”
I agree. Taxes are just a form of punishment for people with high IQs who apply themselves and make good decisions and one more way to redistribute wealth from industrious people to slackers and people who make poor decisions. At this point, our tax system has very little to do with raising funds to run a lean government. Every attempt is being made to overload the system so totalitarians can claim that capitalism doesn’t work and it must be replaced with something that is “equitable.” The Cloward-Piven strategy took a big step forward when totalitarians used COVID-19 to tank the… Read more »
The first thing we should do is stop shilling for the NRA, and support organizations that aren’t mired in controversy with proven track records like: SAF, GOA, and FPC. Then we can talk about a path forward.
Little Quisling Harold doesn’t know how to stop shilling for the NRA. He’s the proud owner of a pair of official Wayne LaPierre kneepads.
Now THAT is funny!
Never say never.
It’ll happen when elephants fly, maybe in your lifetime Harold, but probably not in mine.
To answer the question in the headline. It should be abolished.