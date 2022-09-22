Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 Handgun Review ~ VIDEO

YouTube personality Graham Baates gives us a video breakdown of the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 Handgun.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The Smith & Wesson M&P Shield is quite possibly one of the most prolific single-stack carry guns. Although not as widely adopted by military or police as perhaps originally intended the public loved the gun. Comfortable, reliable, and easy to shoot.

The corporate might of Smith & Wesson (American Outdoor Brands) meant that the pistols could be found anywhere and at competitive prices. Not long ago Smith & Wesson offered the pistols at incredible prices after rebate. Those who have watched the industry for a while suspected this meant a new gun was coming.

Once on the scene, fans of the original were weary. Does 2.0 mean a complete revamp or simply a modernization? Back when Ruger released the second edition of their popular LCP the public was split. The new version proved different enough to polarize.

Criticism of the original Smith & Wesson Shield focused mostly on the trigger and gun’s texture. This is always a spot of contention with carry guns. In defensive situations, heavier and longer triggers can potentially save lives, and no one likes carrying a gun that shreds skin and shirts. How did Smith & Wesson address these concerns? See the tabletop video below.

The stock is most definitely grippier, in fact, borderline abrasive. Home stippling fans will have to find something else to stab their soldering iron into, Smith & Wesson has this one covered. The trigger feels better than I remember the original being, though I don’t currently own one to compare against. Scallops have been added to the front of the slide for press checks. At first glance they appear more decorative than functional but proved surprisingly easy to use.

We gathered a pile of hollow points and ball ammunition for our range test. Brass-cased and steel cased, as light as 65gr and as heavy as 158gr. After warming up with some Freedom Munitions 115gr ball three shots of each type were fired. Three is the number to test how the gun chambers from slide lock, extracts, ejects over another round, loads from that energy, and repeats the cycle. The third is to test for slide lock. This could be performed with just two rounds of each type, but adding a third sometimes adds a failure.

If funds were limitless, we’d run a box of each type through every gun, but that would also make the review far longer than most are willing to watch. We finish it off with a quick five-shot group from seven yards before giving you our personal shooting impressions. Nosler 115gr Match ammunition is used for our grouping to reduce any potential accuracy issues to just two factors: human and firearm.

Those interested in the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 Handgun by the numbers can see the specification below taken directly from the product website. It should be noted that our example is just one of the ten total models available.

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 Handgun Features:

Incorporates the design features of the M&P M2.0 line of firearms.

Aggressive grip texture for enhanced control.

New M&P M2.0 crisp trigger with lighter trigger pull.

Tactile and audible trigger reset.

Extremely thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day.

M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems allow for disassembly without pulling the trigger.

Includes 2 magazines: One 7-round magazine. One 8-round extended grip magazine.

Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.

Armornite durable corrosion-resistant finish.

Backed by Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy.

About Graham Baates

“Graham Baates” is a pen name used by a 15-year active Army veteran who spent most of his time in the tactical side of the Intelligence community, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Post-Army Graham spent some time in the 3-Gun circuit before becoming a full-time NRA Certified defensive handgun instructor and now works as an industry writer while curating a YouTube channel on the side. Visit Graham on Youtube.

