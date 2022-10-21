Irish Setter Men’s Terrain 10″ Waterproof Insulated Hunting Boots $123.95 FREEs&hCODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide with a great price on Irish Setter Men’s Terrain 10″ Waterproof Insulated Hunting Boots, just $123.95 after coupon code ‘gunsngear‘ and FREE shipping. Lowest price on the web and has a great size selection at the time of this post. Check the cart check image below to see how we did it.

Irish Setter Men’s Terrain 10″ Waterproof Insulated Hunting Boots

Irish Setter by Red Wing Brands® Terrain Hunting Boots are built as rugged as the ground you hunt on. They feature the Flatline outsole with multi-directional lugs that provide superior gripping traction over rocks and uneven surfaces. Whether you’re trekking though the backcountry or scrambling up boulders, rest assured you’ll have the complete underfoot stability you need. Leather and synthetic uppers offer long-lasting durability that’ll withstand the rigors of the hunt. And UltraDry waterproof protection keeps you comfortably out hunting through rainy, wet conditions.

Waterproof polyurethane-coated leather/abrasion-resistant nylon uppers

UltraDry waterproof membrane keeps you dry

Low-bulk, heat-trapping 1,200-gram PrimaLoft insulation keeps you warm

Insulation is also made from 90% post-consumer recycled fibers from plastic bottles for sustainability

Flatline multi-directional lugged outsole contours to uneven terrain for increased traction and ankle stability

Polyurethane foam insole for all-day cushioning, insole is also removable for your convenience

EnerG high-rebound midsole for an energy-returning burst with each step

ScentBan scent control kills bacteria that cause odor

CuShin comfort tongue 4-way stretch nylon with internal padded waffle mesh for pressure-free comfort

Speed lacing

Cement construction

Mossy Oak® Country DNA® camo

While rugged durability is at the forefront of their design, these Hunting Boots also feature key comfort technologies, like the high-rebound EnerG midsole. That’s paired with a soft foam insole and CuShin comfort tongue that’ll provide all-day comfort while you travel well-beyond your destination.