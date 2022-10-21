McMullin Knows a Thing or Two about Betraying Constitution

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Senate hopeful Evan McMullin faced rapturous booing from the debate crowd in Utah on Monday after calling incumbent Sen. Mike Lee (R) a traitor to the Constitution,” Washington Examiner reports.

“I think you knew how important [the Electoral College] was when you sought to urge the White House, that had lost an election, to find fake electors to overturn the will of the people. Sen. Lee, that was the most egregious betrayal of our nation’s constitution, in its history, by a U.S. senator, I believe, and it will be your legacy,” McMullin accused. “Sen. Lee, you advised spurious so-called legal efforts to mislead tens of millions of Americans that the election had been stolen, and congratulations, you succeeded. As recently as this year … you’re still casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election. You’re doing a tremendous disservice to this country, Sen. Lee. You have betrayed your oath to the Constitution with this.”

If expressing doubt about the legitimacy of the election is a betrayal of the Constitution, then Lee is hardly alone. Per an Axios-Momentive poll, “Only a slim majority (55%) accepts Joe Biden as having legitimately won the 2020 election, down slightly from 58% a year ago.”

That’s a lot of “traitors.”

That Democrats and “the media” refuse to recognize and address the distrust, aside from dismissing it with a narrative “baseless” talking point followed by accusations, name-calling, and “cancellation” aimed at silencing voices and destroying reputations and livelihoods, only means the divide and resultant mistrust and hostility will grow. And it doesn’t help with the “unity and healing” Joe Biden promised his administration would usher in when a key part of his party’s platform involves anti-gun edicts primarily intended to target that overwhelmingly “law-abiding” portion of the population alternatively smeared as “deplorables,” “Nazis/white supremacists,” and “greatest threats.”

The thing here is, McMullin isn’t even a Democrat (at least in name). He’s running as an “independent” with Democrat party backing. And how that came about illustrates a political “evolution” that shows, more than anything else, how the betrayal of the Constitution and of past positions and supporters by someone who knows how really works.

McMullin is one of the reasons Donald Trump gloated over his support for J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race by telling attendees at a Youngstown rally “J.D. is kissing my a** he wants my support so bad.”

What’s the connection here?

“Vance wrote in 2016 that he would not vote for Trump in the presidential election and instead] support Evan McMullin, a former CIA operations officer who ran as an independent,” CNN reported.

As I wrote in a Firearms News analysis:

“Our 2nd Amendment rights must be protected. We have a Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, which the government must ensure,” McMullin declared in his Principles for New American Leadership. “Healthy immigration is important to our future. We must secure our borders, enforce our laws and facilitate the legal immigration of those who will contribute to American prosperity, security, and culture,” McMullin continued. Contradicting those “principles,” in 2020, McMullin endorsed open borders, pathway-to-citizenship gun-grabber Joe Biden.

In other words, he is assisting a subversive agenda to change the nation’s demographics and build Democrat supermajorities in state and federal legislatures that will then be able to pass tyrannical, collectivist, and anti-gun edicts, and confirm judges who will uphold them and reverse gains made to date. But don’t take my word for it: Take Joe Biden’s.

How does one betray Constitutional principles he once campaigned on just a few short years ago any more completely than that?

By contrast, Lee has been endorsed by Gun Owners of America and given an “A” (93%) rating by the immigration watchdog group NumbersUSA.

When McMullin makes accusations about betraying the Constitution, a dispassionate conclusion would be someone who knows how to do that like a pro is projecting his penchant for betrayal on others for obvious reasons.

And hopefully, Vance has learned his lesson, because the guy he’s facing is every bit the treacherous political malignancy McMullin is.

