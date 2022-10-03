Seneca Sporting Range NY, 1st to Offer Hochul’s Conceal Carry Training Course

Seneca New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- Seneca Sporting Range will be the first in New York state to conduct Governor Hochul’s required conceal carry training course for civilian carry handgun licensees and retired police officers.

Open to the Public: NY CCW Training

Seneca Sporting Range will conduct NYS Concealed Carry Firearm Safety Training Course at its facilities on Tuesday, October 4th, through Friday, October 7th, 2022, between 5 pm and 10 pm.

The course will be conducted by NYS Certified Firearm Instructors and will meet the standards established by the “DCJS” and “DSP” in accordance with Kathy Hochul’s Amended Gun Laws and NY Penal Law Section 400.00 (19).

A New York state-licensed attorney will also be on-hand to provide legal advice and answer questions.

Seneca Sporting Range is the first to provide this service and invites members of the press to attend.

Contact:

John DeLoca, Seneca Sporting Range Inc.

1716 Weirfield Street, Ridgewood, N.Y. 11385

Tel: (917) 414-2186

Email: [email protected]

Visit: www.senecasportingrange.com

Minimum Standards For New York State Concealed Carry Firearm Safety Training 2022

About Seneca Sporting Range

Seneca Sporting Range opened its first pistol range in 1992 after working and training with a gun licensing professional. By 2001, we had expanded our shooting range and merged our gun store into a single business in Ridgewood, New York. We’ve been in this industry for over 30 years and offer exceptional customer service and a safe and professional environment for your shooting needs. We pride ourselves on serving our customers with respect and professional expertise and offer an incredible one-on-one experience with our personal training programs. Many of our dedicated customers are armed security guards in the area or people that are aspiring to enter a career in law enforcement or security services.