Fiocchi Shooting Team Wraps Up 2022 Season with Winning Performances

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, would like to congratulate three of its competitive shooting team members for an outstanding job this year.

Haylyn Hanks of Huntsville, Texas, scored several top positions in this year’s sporting clays competitions. Haylyn was the 2022 National Sporting Clays Lady Champion, Top 10 finisher in the Kreighoff Cup, Top 5 finisher in Lady 5 Stand, Lady Super Sporting Runner Up, Ladies Cup 3rd Place finish, and Lady All-Around 3rd Place finish.

Hailing from Sharon, South Carolina, Will Fennell earned two major victories as Veteran FITASC Champion and Super Sporting Veteran Champion. Will also placed in the Overall Top 10 FITASC finisher.

Finally, Bill McGuire from Forsyth, Georgia, continued his winning streak with several top placements: Veteran Runner Up FITASC Champion, Veteran Main Event Top 10 finisher, Top 10 FITASC finisher, Kreighoff Cup Veteran Runner Up, and Top 10 Super Sporting finisher.

“This was an exciting season for Team Fiocchi,” said Holly Hammond, Fiocchi Marketing Manager. “From our veteran shooters to our up-and-coming competitors, all proved that hard work and passion are winning ingredients. We are proud of our team and look forward to what the 2023 season may bring.”

About Fiocchi:

Since 1983, Fiocchi of America has been based in Ozark, Missouri. As a stand-alone US-based arm of the greater Fiocchi global brand, Fiocchi of America continues to integrate and launch new products directed towards the US market. In 2020, Fiocchi furthers its expansion of products in the hunting, conceal carry, self-defense, and law enforcement market channels. Fiocchi offers a full portfolio of target and hunting shotshells, centerfire rifle and pistol ammunition, match and standard grade rimfire .22LR, specialty and classic cartridges, reloading components and blanks.