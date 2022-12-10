10pc Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot $296.99 FREE S&H +CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells with a great package buy on Magpul and Vortex gear we all need and use. 10 Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot, all for $296.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out with FREE shipping options.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

10 Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot The latest iteration of Vortex’s SPARC series of red dots now harnesses the power of the sun for up to 150,000 hours of battery life, powering a reliable tactical machine ready to help you protect what matters most. Vortex’s smartest red dot to date, the SPARC SOLAR’s Auto D-TEC automatically switches from solar to battery power when the sun can’t power the dot to your choice of 10 daytime illumination settings and two night-vision compatible settings. Motion activation capable, the SPARC is always ready, and its daylight bright, 2 MOA dot provides a clear, precise point of aim. Near and far, night and day, the SPARC SOLAR means you’re always ready. Click Value: 1 MOA

Battery Life: 60,000 Hours

Power Supply: CR 2032

Reticle: 2 MOA Red Dot

Sight Type: Red Dot

Weight: 5.9 oz

Motion Activation Capable

Flush, snag-free turrets

low-glare matte black anodized

Waterproof, fogproof, and shockproof Includes tethered lens covers, Torx multi-tool, low and lower 1/3rd mount, lens cloth and battery.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.