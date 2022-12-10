10pc Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot $296.99 FREE S&H +CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells with a great package buy on Magpul and Vortex gear we all need and use. 10 Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot, all for $296.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out with FREE shipping options.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

10 Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot

The latest iteration of Vortex’s SPARC series of red dots now harnesses the power of the sun for up to 150,000 hours of battery life, powering a reliable tactical machine ready to help you protect what matters most.

Vortex’s smartest red dot to date, the SPARC SOLAR’s Auto D-TEC automatically switches from solar to battery power when the sun can’t power the dot to your choice of 10 daytime illumination settings and two night-vision compatible settings. Motion activation capable, the SPARC is always ready, and its daylight bright, 2 MOA dot provides a clear, precise point of aim. Near and far, night and day, the SPARC SOLAR means you’re always ready.

  • Click Value: 1 MOA
  • Battery Life: 60,000 Hours
  • Power Supply: CR 2032
  • Reticle: 2 MOA Red Dot
  • Sight Type: Red Dot
  • Weight: 5.9 oz
  • Motion Activation Capable
  • Flush, snag-free turrets
  • low-glare matte black anodized
  • Waterproof, fogproof, and shockproof

Includes tethered lens covers, Torx multi-tool, low and lower 1/3rd mount, lens cloth and battery.

10pc Magpul Gen 2 PMAGs With Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot $296.99 FREE S&H +CODE

