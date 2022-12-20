Armed Homeowner Stops Attacker’s Advance

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Crime happens everywhere, even in Ludlow, Kentucky. Ludlow is a bedroom community across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio. It was a little before 5 am on a Monday when local homeowners in this residential neighborhood were woke up by the sound of breaking glass and car alarms going off.

Several people called the police as a man broke into vehicles parked along the street. Moments later, one of the homeowners heard someone beating on the windows and door on his front porch. The intruder picked up a front-porch chair and used it to batter the front door. The intruder was both shouting in fear as he asked for help and in anger or frustration that he couldn’t gain entry to the home.

The homeowner armed himself and went outside to investigate. The homeowner told the intruder to step away and stop smashing his door. The intruder said he wasn’t afraid of the homeowner. “I’m not scared of you.” The homeowner said to stay away and that he was armed. He said that several times. Unfortunately, those verbal commands didn’t work. The homeowner shot the intruder one time when the intruder advanced on the homeowner and reached out to grab him.

Now the attacker stopped and fled. News reports are unclear if the homeowner retreated back into his home or stayed on the porch as he called 911 asking for help. The defender said to the dispatcher, “I just shot somebody.” The dispatcher said that police were already on their way. The female dispatcher also told the defender to put the gun down and have his hands out of his pockets when officers arrived.

The defender stayed at the scene and gave a statement to the police. He also gave the officers security video and audio from his front porch. Parts of the confrontation were also recorded on the 911 call. You can see the security video for yourself.

The police found the wounded attacker in front of the home. Emergency Medical Services transported the attacker to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said, “When someone that we can only describe as a criminal keeps coming towards you, I think it was completely reasonable for the homeowner to fire in self-defense. Well, we know he [the attacker] broke into a number of different vehicles, caused quite a bit of damage. He was trying to break into at least one residence.”

The defender was not named by the police or the press since he was not being charged with a crime. Video of local police explaining the case for self-defense in this incident.

This story is one of many that go underreported by the mainstream media because it shows a positive image of a law-abiding gun owner using that tool to defend their life and family.

