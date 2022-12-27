Hunter Biden Ally Should Worry About ‘Gun Crimes’ of His Own

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Some Hunter Biden allies making plans to go after his accusers,” The Washington Post reports. “Hunter Biden’s friend and lawyer Kevin Morris … described defamation lawsuits the team could pursue against the presidential son’s critics, including Fox News, Eric Trump, and Rudy Giuliani.”

Morris held a meeting at his California home to assess legal strategies and highlight opposition research. At one point, Hunter Biden himself called in. And the attendance of another supporter tells us much about the company he keeps:

“They feel that there is a whole counternarrative missing because of the whole Hunter-hater narrative out there,” said liberal activist David Brock, who attended the meeting. “What we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like.” Brock was planning for a new group, Facts First USA, focused on fighting the looming House GOP investigations.

Dismissing reports on Biden as a “Hunter-hater narrative” is a deliberate tactic used by a media pro who knows how to manipulate narratives. As for a “counter-narrative,” what refutes the observable fact that in order to purchase a gun legally, Hunter Biden would have had to answer “No” on the ATF Form 4473.

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?

There’s no “Hunter-hater” motivation in wanting to see equal treatment under the law for all citizens or in pointing out the hypocrisy in the son of an anti-gun president getting both preferential treatment and administrative cover for what the government considers a serious “gun crime” felony. You would think all honest Americans would want that regardless of political affinities. You’d think so-called “commonsense gun safety” advocates would not want to see people who would otherwise be “prohibited persons” gaming the background check system. And you’d think that everyone interested in honest government would be demandingly curious about how the Secret Service is getting away with what appears to be false statements on an affidavit about its role in the case – with absolutely no media or political scrutiny or investigation.

That Brock is a major player on Team Hunter is particularly revealing. The founder of Media Matters, he first gained prominence as a “rightwing investigative reporter in the 1990s” before “he switched sides, aligning himself with the Democratic Party and in particular with Bill and Hillary Clinton.”

That he is now devoted to suppressing a Republican Congressional investigation and chilling criticism with the threat of lawsuits is hardly surprising to those of us who have observed his M.O. over the years.

Brock’s Media Matters reportedly coordinated spin with Eric Holder’s Department of Justice on stories about ATF’s Operation Fast and Furious “gun-walking” plot that resulted in the deaths of two federal agents and an untold number of Mexican nationals. Curiously, the same DOJ operative on point with Media Matters dismissed a bar complaint against Holder I had made with colleague Mike Vanderboegh as “specious” and “frivolous.”

They didn’t want that talked about, either.

It’s also unsurprising since we’re talking about an apparatchik for the party of phony inclusion and tolerance that Brock’s Media Matters CEO/henchman displayed his inner bigoted hatred. Can you imagine if a “conservative” had said that? Who thinks he’d be promoted instead of destroyed?

It also seems in “character” to recall employee assessments of Brock’s “volatile and erratic behavior and struggle with mental illness” and his abusive treatment of employees:

“Meanwhile, Brock became rigid and harsh with his employees — ‘viciously mean,’ in the words of someone who witnessed it. ‘He spent a lot of time ripping up researchers. It was abusive. I never understood why more people didn’t quit.’ One staffer recalls Brock saying he would like to fire a researcher for being physically repugnant. ‘David definitely does not like ugly people.’”

But what makes highlighting Brock’s involvement with Biden in this case especially relevant for an AmmoLand report is how both have reportedly flouted gun laws and evidently gotten away with it. From the above-linked report to The Daily Caller:

“Paranoid” Media Matters founder David Brock had bodyguards and an “executive assistant [who] carried a handgun to public events,” including in Washington, D.C. At the time of the report, that was illegal, meaning he could not have been “lawfully carrying.” Evidently, “progressive” elites believe “gun laws” they demand for the rest of us do not apply to them.

If Mr. Brock wishes to offer a “counternarrative” to anything reported here, unlike those who use their connections and influence to suppress information that does not serve their interests, I’ll do what I can to help him call attention to it. If he, Media Matters, or Kevin Morris want to take things further and try to put the chill on things with bullying legal threats, well, maybe that’s one way to get more attention for Hunter Biden and his problematic 4473.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.