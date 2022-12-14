India’s Switzerland, where Everyone has a Right to Arms

Karnataka High Court upholds the Arms Act exemption granted to Kodavas and Jamma tenure holders in Kodagu.
The gun, Odikathi (a small broad bladed sword) and the Peechekathi (a type of dagger) are as much a part of the life of a Kodava as the kirpan is for Sikhs. pic.twitter.com/Mlz54DBIBc
— Kodagu Connect (@KodaguConnect) September 22, 2021
U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-–In a district of about a half million people in southwest India, not far from the West coast, the residents have the right to keep and bear arms. Kodagu (earlier Coorg) is about 20% larger than the smallest American state, Rhode Island, with about half as many residents.
From the quint.com:
According to Colonel (Retd) CP Muthanna, the Kodavas have been keeping weapons from the time of the Lingayat Rajas, who ruled the lands way before the British or the Muslim rulers.
“The Kodavas and certain other communities were keeping weapons and ammunition in their house. And as and when the king called them to battle, they would take their weapons and go to battle at the behest fo the king. It is similar to what is being practiced in Israel by the reserves. Then came British rule. When the Disarming Act came, they exempted the Kodavas by race and Jumma holders from this regulation under the Disarming act,” he said.
The Centre had decided to continue the British-era rule of exempting Kodavas and Jamma land holders in the hill district of Kodagu from obtaining licence for firearms such as pistols, revolvers and double-barrelled shotguns.
LiveLaw.in confirms the residents in Kodagu have the right to keep and bear arms without obtaining a license from the government.
As might be expected, the crime rate in Kodagu is about half of what it is in India as a whole. While the India statistics only give the overall crime rate, in Kogadu it is 233.18 per 100,000. In India, as a whole, it is 445.9 per 100,000.
In a small part of India, the Kogadu and Jamma land owners have a right to keep and bear arms similar to the American right to keep and bear arms. It comes from the same place, the right and duty of residents to rally to defend their lives and their state. The Kogadu have managed to keep this right from before the Muslim invasion, through Muslim rulers, through the rule of the British Raj, and through the independent Indian rule to this day, a history which exceeds the history of personal firearms.
It remains to be seen if the Kodavas will retain their rights. The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear an appeal to the Karnataka High Court decision, on March 29, 2022.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.