C&H Precision DUTY: An Enclosed Red Dot Optic!?

Richmond Hill, GA –-(AmmoLand.com)- Fully enclosed optics have long been the benchmark for durability.

Having emitters protected from dirt and debris makes sense in harsh environments. Likewise, optical glass is well protected from unnecessary damage and scratches. While not always necessary, users often prefer this additional peace of mind in their optics when used in areas of high failure due to physical damage or abrasive elements. What’s even more difficult is finding an optic that meets all these needs and is small enough to be mounted to a pistol. C&H Precision beings that need to consumers in the DUTY pistol optic.

C&H Precision DUTY Enclosed Red Dot Optic

The DUTY is a side-clamp mount enclosed optic that keeps dust, rain, twigs, grass, or other foreign objects out of the optic. Manufactured from one-piece CNC aircraft aluminum housing, it comes Shock Rated for +P and +P+ and is waterproof. In addition, the IPX7 rating allows for 1 meter of submersion for up to 30 minutes. Enclosed is a CR 2023 lithium battery to power an optic with a 50,000-hour life. A shake-awake and auto-off after 5 minutes are standard to preserve the battery life.

DUTY comes with two options of reticle color; red or green. In addition, there is an option for a multi-reticle system. While a 3 MOA dot comes standard on all models, the multi-reticle system comes with a 48 MOA circle that can be used independently or in conjunction with the 3 MOA dot. These reticles have ten brightness settings, two of which are compatible with night vision.

No one can ever predict the exact environment they will find themselves in when they need to defend themselves. An optic that can handle a vast array of environmental hazards and operate at maximum efficiency takes the guesswork out of optic choice.

DUTY from C&H Precision provides the best protection for a pistol optic; it’s at home in the sand as much as the swamp.

FEATURES:

10 levels of brightness – 1 and 2 are night vision compatible

Motion control – shake to wake

Smart power management – auto off after 5 minutes of inactivity

50,000 hours of battery life

CNC machined 1 piece body – aircraft aluminum

Shock Rated for +P and +P+

Waterproof – IPX7, 1 meter for 30 minutes

SPECIFICATIONS:

1x magnification

3 MOA dot with 48 MOA circle on multi-reticle option

16mm lens diameter

345 MOA (90 MOA total) elevation/windage adjustment range

1 MOA per click value

Red or Green versions available

Parallax free up to 33 yards

10 levels of red dot brightness

1 CR 1632 3v lithium battery powered

Auto wake/sleep after 5 minutes of inactivity

Shockproof and waterproof

47mm length x 35mm width x 32mm height

70.8g approximate weight with battery

C&H Precision Weapons (CHPWS) is a family owned and operated small business, serving the shooting community from our shop located in Richmond Hill, Georgia. We specialize in hand-crafted precision rifles, custom 1911’s, pistol slide upgrades and the design and manufacturing of special projects within the firearms industry. All work is performed in-house by real gun builders, real engineers and professional shooters.