Fiocchi’s Newest Cartridge Makes Short Work of Varmints

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, adds yet another specialized cartridge to its growing line of dedicated hunting ammo. New for the Fiocchi Hyperformance Hunt series is a .223 Remington cartridge designed for “lights out” performance on varmints.

The new .223 Remington cartridge is built on the same winning foundation as all centerfire cartridges in the Hyperformance Hunt line—top-quality brass cases, reliable primers, carefully selected powder to ensure shot-to-shot accuracy, and precision-manufactured bullets that deliver expected terminal performance. What separates the Hyperformance Hunt .223 Remington from the pack is its lead-free hollow point projectile—part of Fiocchi’s EnviroShield initiative.

The Hyperformance Hunt .223 Remington features the Barnes Varmint Grenade bullet. Based on a frangible copper-tin powdered metal core surrounded by a hollow point gilding metal jacket, the Varmint Grenade is designed to fragment quickly while delivering all impact energy into the target. The result is devastating terminal performance that typically leaves pelts relatively undamaged as the bullet rarely exits larger animals.

The new Hyperformance Hunt .223 Remington joins a deep bench of Hyperformance Hunt centerfire rifle calibers, including .243 Win, .260 Rem., 6.5 Creedmoor, .270 Win., 7mm-08, .300 BLK, .308 Win., .30-06 Sprg. and .300 Win. Mag.

Since 1983, Fiocchi of America has been based in Ozark, Missouri. As a stand-alone US-based arm of the greater Fiocchi global brand, Fiocchi of America continues to integrate and launch new products directed towards the US market. In 2020, Fiocchi furthers its expansion of products in the hunting, conceal carry, self-defense, and law enforcement market channels. Fiocchi offers a full portfolio of target and hunting shotshells, centerfire rifle and pistol ammunition, match and standard grade rimfire .22LR, specialty and classic cartridges, reloading components and blanks.