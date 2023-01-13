Guns Deals: Riley Defense 7.62x39mm AK-47 Rifle $572.47 FREE S&H BLEM Very Limited

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has limited BLEMISHED inventory on the ultra-cool Riley Defense AK-47 in 7.62x39mm with the 16.25″ Barrel in 30 Rounds with Polymer Furniture for $572.47 with FREE shipping while supplies last.

Riley Defense 7.62x39mm AK-47 Rifle This is Riley Defenses’ black polymer version of the American made classical Ak-47 rifle (7.62x39mm) with an aesthetic furniture twist and measures 35.25” in overall length. See below for rifle characteristics: Specifications:

Made in the USA

Mil-Spec Forged Trunion

4150 Nitride Barrel (16.25″ length)

Bayonet Lug

Machined Scope Mount Rail

Overall Length: 35.25″

Semi-Automatic Closed Bolt-Action

Heat Treated Stamped Receiver

Bolt hold Open

Polymer Butt Stock with Recoil Pad

Upper and Lower Mil-Spec Handguards

Black Oxide Finish

Front and Rear Sight (Both Adjustable)

Tapco G2 Trigger Group

Extended Magazine Release

Caliber: 7.62×39

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.