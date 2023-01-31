ROSE by SIG SAUER: Complete Solution for Women to Begin Their Firearms Journey

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Introducing ROSE by SIG SAUER. Developed by SIG SAUER in collaboration with Team SIG Professional Shooter and 8-time World Champion Lena Miculek, the all-new ROSE brand by SIG SAUER was created to help encourage and inspire women to take on the responsibility of their own personal safety through education, training, and community.

ROSE by SIG SAUER is a complete firearms education program that begins with a custom ROSE P365 kit including a special edition P365-XL COMP ROSE pistol chambered in 9MM or P365-380 ROSE, a custom ROSE Vaultek safe, and instant access to a complete step-by-step video training series with Lena Miculek that is supported by an online community to encourage, inspire, and grow female shooters to become more confident and comfortable.

“For the past ten years I have been exclusively a professional competitive shooter. While I worked hard for my titles, and am proud of all that I have accomplished, the most rewarding part of my career has been to help women overcome fear and get into firearms ownership. You could say that ROSE blossomed through these experiences and is now made possible by the power of the SIG SAUER brand,” began Team SIG Professional Shooter Lena Miculek. “ROSE is not only a pistol, it is a kit you take home with you to start your firearms journey and become part of a community where you are supported and can learn at your own pace in an environment you are comfortable in. I have heard countless times from women that they leave the store with more questions than answers and they want to learn. This is where ROSE by SIG SAUER comes in; the heartbeat of this program is education and getting you from the retailer to the range so you can start your lasting journey with firearms.”

ROSE by SIG SAUER is a complete program that helps women take the first step towards responsible firearms ownership. The program begins with the purchase of ROSE by SIG SAUER P365 kit that provides you with all the tools you need including the pistol, safe storage, and dummy rounds to begin your firearms journey and start your training program. Whether it is your first firearms purchase, or you are just looking to improve your skills, the full online training course, guided by Lena Miculek allows gun owners to get comfortable handling the pistol and ready for the range. The educational component is further complimented by an online community to support and share the journey as you learn and grow.

“ROSE by SIG SAUER is based on Lena’s years of experiences as a career competitor and in teaching women at every skill level, all over the country. ROSE was developed to be a complete system, that’s easy to understand, easy to learn and easy to use,” added Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER Inc. “For all that ROSE has to offer including the kit, the program, and the community, the entire package is a tremendous value that will pay dividends from the day you purchase and well into the future as both the ROSE by SIG SAUER brand and program grows.”

The SIG SAUER ROSE kit includes either a custom P365-XL COMP ROSE in 9MM or a P365-380 ROSE with (2) magazines, a signature ROSE Vaultek Lifepod™ pistol safe with built-in lock system and TSA approved, (5) polymer dummy rounds for safe dry-fire practice, a magazine loader, a personal note from Team SIG professional shooter Lena Miculek which includes access to the QuickStart guide and online training series. Additionally, custom ROSE by SIG SAUER printable practice targets are available for download at sigsauer.com/rose.

Both P365 ROSE pistols feature custom ROSE accents including a laser engraved ROSE polymer grip module, optics-ready slide with X-RAY3 Day/Night sights, and matte rose gold-colored controls including trigger, manual safety, slide catch, and takedown lever. Additionally, both pistols are optic-ready for direct slide mounting of the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEOZero Elite optic. The P365-XL COMP ROSE includes an integrally compensated slide, flat XSERIES trigger, and ships with (2) 12-round 9MM magazines, while the P365-380 ROSE comes standard with a curved trigger, and (2) 10-round magazines.

SIG SAUER P365XL-COMP ROSE / P365-380 ROSE Specs:

Caliber: 9MM / 380 AUTO

9MM / 380 AUTO Overall length: 6.6 inches / 5.8 inches

6.6 inches / 5.8 inches Overall height: 4.8 inches / 4.2 inches

4.8 inches / 4.2 inches Overall width: 1.1 inches / 1.1 inches

1.1 inches / 1.1 inches Barrel length: 3.1 inches / 3.1 inches

3.1 inches / 3.1 inches Sight Radius: 5.1 inches / 4.9 inches

5.1 inches / 4.9 inches Weight (w/magazine): 20.7 oz./ 15.7 oz

The complete SIG SAUER ROSE kit is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG SAUER ROSE program and watch the welcome video with Team SIG professional shooter Lena Miculek, visit sigsauer.com.

About Lena Miculek:

Lena Miculek is the top multi-discipline female competitor in the world and focuses on 3-Gun and PCC Competition as a member of Team SIG. Lena entered the world of competitive shooting at the age of 8 and proved she would be a force to be reckoned with. At age 17 she won her first World Champion title, and now has 8 World Shooting titles in 5 different shooting disciplines, 3 PCC national titles and 20 PCC championships, over 50 3-Gun Championships, and hundreds of championships and high lady titles in the disciplines she competes in. Additionally, Lena is recognized in the industry as the most-influential female competitor and continues to break records and barriers for females across the industry.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across twelve locations in three states. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.