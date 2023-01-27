Spartan Armor Systems Offers OEM and Private Label Body Armor and Reactive Targets

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, is pleased to announce it has launched a new OEM and Private Label Body Armor program. OEM manufacturing refers to the process of producing body armor for private labels or other companies to sell under their brand and includes services for Level IIIA, III, III+, and IV body armor plates, as well as laser-cut steel shooting targets. Listen to Todd Meeks, the mastermind behind Spartan Armor Systems, as he spills the beans on how the company consistently delivers the best products and services in the industry:

In 2022, Spartan Armor Systems doubled its facility from 12,000 sq. ft. to 24,000 sq. ft, allowing the company to become vertically integrated. This allows Spartan Armor Systems to have better control of its supply chain, inventory, and order fulfillment, as well as quality control. The vertical integration also allows for fast prototyping and quick go-to-market solutions for all levels of body armor with minimal lead times, even for large orders. Prototypes can be provided within a couple of weeks, compared to the six to eight weeks it typically takes competitors.

Spartan Armor Systems’ turn-key solution also includes product photography and the necessary product information to quickly launch eCommerce products. All Spartan Armor Systems’ body armor products are proudly made in the U.S.A. in its Tucson, Arizona facility.

To produce ceramic armor plates, Spartan Armor Systems uses an autoclave to bind the ceramic and composite materials together, creating a void-free bond and providing the highest level of protection. The competition uses a press plate and adhesive, which is not as efficient as Spartan Armor Systems’ method. With the use of an autoclave, Spartan Armor Systems can produce level IV body armor that is unmatched in the industry.

Spartan Armor Systems takes a unique approach to manufacturing soft armor plates. It uses a multi-layer fabric cutter to cut the aramid fibers and Kevlar materials, ensuring that they are cut to the exact specifications needed for the armor. The company then uses a method called bar tacking to keep all the layers together, providing added strength and durability. Additionally, it uses a material called ripstop nylon to encase the Kevlar and carbon fibers, making them waterproof and providing added protection in wet conditions.

Spartan Armor Systems prides itself on its advanced manufacturing process for UHMWPE body armor. It utilizes cutting-edge technologies and materials to create armor that is strong, lightweight, and offers superior protection. The manufacturing process begins with sourcing high-quality UHMWPE fibers, which are then carefully cut and arranged to create layers of materials. These layers are then bonded together using a specialized process that ensures a strong, durable final product. The result is UHMWPE body armor that is both reliable and effective, giving its customers the peace of mind that they are protected at all times.

Spartan Armor Systems is known for producing the best steel armor plates in the industry. It controls the process from start to finish by sourcing its steel from a mill in the United States and assigning each lot of steel a heat number to track throughout the entire process. Spartan Armor Systems uses a laser cutter to cut the steel, which puts less heat on the steel and provides a better cut. Its pressing process is done in-house using four individual presses custom-made for the company’s specific steel. Spartan Armor Systems’ steel plates are encapsulated with a coating that is more elastic and contains fragments when they rebound off the plate.

Spartan Armor Systems also offers high-quality reactive steel targets that are perfect for training and target practice. The targets are built to last and are perfect for those looking for a reliable and durable option for training and target practice.

Spartan Armor Systems prides itself on providing the best gear at the best price, especially to its partners. If you are interested in having the best gear in the industry with your logo on it, email today at [email protected] or call customer service at 520-396-3335.

New to body armor? Check out Spartan Armor Systems Body Armor 101 by heading on over to www.spartanarmorsystems.com/body-armor-101 to watch no-nonsense body armor education videos.

Check out Spartan Armor Systems 2023 Catalog and the extensive line-up of instructional, informative, and testimonial videos. Also, visit and follow Spartan Armor Systems’ Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Spartan Armor Systems®:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures ceramic & steel level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Their state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, AZ allows Spartan Armor to manufacture high volumes of body armor, resulting in some of the lowest lead times in the industry.