USA – -(Ammoland.com)- True Shot Gun Clubd with a great buy on 1000 rounds of Kalashnikov USA 7.62×39 124 Grain FMJ ammunition for $429.99 with FREE shipping.

TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members always get FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.” Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.

Kalashnikov USA 7.62×39 124 Grain FMJ Ammunition

Based in Florida, Kalashnikov USA started out as an importer of Russian firearms. Since its founding, KUSA has grown into a manufacturer of AK-pattern rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

BRAND KALASHNIKOV USA

CALIBER 7.62×39

BULLET WEIGHT 124 GRAIN

BULLET-TYPE FULL METAL JACKET

CASE STEEL

QUANTITY 1000

CONDITION NEW

USE RANGE

Blending Russian design with American quality manufacturing, Kalashnikov USA weapons have garnered a reputation for quality in the most demanding environments.