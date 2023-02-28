SIG SAUER Announces the Commercial Introduction of the MCX-SPEAR Rifle

SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the MCX-SPEAR, the civilian version of the U.S. Army’s new XM7 rifle chosen for the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) program. The MCX-SPEAR is available in 7.62 NATO and 6.5 Creedmoor and coming soon in 277 SIG Fury.

“The SIG SAUER-MCX family of rifles has become synonymous with innovative engineering and premium quality in a reliable and proven carbine.” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The next generation has arrived with the new MCX-SPEAR, offering enhanced AR-10 capabilities in the MCX platform for the first time on the commercial market.”

The MCX-SPEAR is an adaptable multi-caliber rifle (277 SIG FURY, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7.62 NATO) featuring rear and side non-reciprocating charging handles, a 6-position folding Magpul SL-M stock, integrated stainless steel QD mounts on the lower receiver and handguard, fully ambidextrous fire controls, including safety, bolt-catch, and magazine release, 2-stage Matchlite Duo trigger, 2-position adjustable gas valve, a lightened free-float M-LOK™ handguard with a full-length picatinny rail, and user-interchangeable barrel for easy caliber conversion. The MCX-SPEAR ships with (1) 20-round magazine.

MCX-SPEAR Specs:

MCX-SPEAR

Overall Length: 38.3 in.

Overall Height: 8 in.

Overall Width: 2.5 in.

Barrel Length: 16 in.

Barrel Twist: 1:10 in.

Weight: 9.2 lbs.

MCX-SPEAR SBR

Overall Length: 35 in.

Overall Height: 8 in.

Overall Width: 2.5 in.

Barrel Length: 13 in.

Barrel Twist: 1:10 in.

Weight: 8.6 lbs.

MCX-SPEAR Pistol

Overall Length: 24.5 in.

Overall Height: 8 in.

Overall Width: 2.5 in.

Barrel Length: 13 in.

Barrel Twist: 1:10 in.

Weight: 7.6 lbs.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across twelve locations in three states. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.