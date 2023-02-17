Optics Deals: Sig Sauer OPMOD ROMEO7S Compact 1x22mm Red Dot $89.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Sig Sauer OPMOD ROMEO7S Compact 1x22mm, 2 MOA Red Dot just $89.99
Sig Sauer OPMOD ROMEO7S Compact Red Dot 1x22mm, 2 MOA Red Dot
Compact and lightweight, the OPMOD ROMEO7S 1x22mm Compact Red Dot Sight – Reflex is easy to install on your weapon without weighing you down. These Red Dot Sights from the experts at OPMOD offer unlimited eye relief and parallax-free views, allowing you to quickly acquire targets regardless of your environment. This OPMOD ROMEO7S 1×22 Lightweight Red Dot Sight w/ Rotary Dot Control offers up to 50,000 hours of runtime to assist your mission. This device is housed in aircraft grade aluminum for a lightweight yet durable housing unit that’s impervious to the elements. For fogproof and waterproof performance, this OPMOD ROMEO7S 1×22 Compact Lightweight Red Dot Reflex Sight w/ 50,000 Hrs Runtime was developed to withstand the elements. These sights are parallax-free and fogproof so that you can accurately and effectively target your next objective with precise precision. Also, the sight includes a 50,000 hour battery life for extended use throughout your tactical operation.
Specifications for SIG SAUER OPMOD ROMEO7S 1x22mm Compact Red Dot Sights – Reflex:
- Manufacturer: OPMOD
- Color: FDE
- Magnification: 1 x
- Objective Lens Diameter: 22 mm
- Adjustment Type: MOA
- Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
- Battery Type: Stand Alone Lithium
- Gun Make: SIG Sauer
- Additional Features: OpticsPlanet Exclusive
- Condition: New
- Magnification Type: Fixed
- Quantity: 1
