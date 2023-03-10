Daily Gun Deals: 10 Magpul AR15 PMAG GEN M3 Magazine 30rd $102.99 FREE S&H CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on a ten (10) pack of Magpul AR15 30Rd PMAG GEN M3 magazines for 223/5.56 for just $102.99 after coupon code “AmmoLand10” at check out. Brownells Edge Members still get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

The MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 polymer magazine continues to revolutionize magazine technology for the AR-15 / M4 platforms. The third-generation PMAG further expands the strength, reliability, and versatility of the original PMAG. The MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 is molded from a polymer formula that delivers distinctly greater resistance to crushing and all forms of impact, with extra reinforcement in the mag catch and feed lip areas.

Long-life USGI-spec stainless steel spring

Four-way anti-tilt follower and constant-curve internal geometry for reliable feeding

Tool-less disassembly for easy cleaning

Pop-off dust cover helps minimize debris intrusion

Removable floorplate is both stronger and slimmer

Fully compatible with the HK 416 and MR556A1, M27 IAR, British SA-80, and FN SCAR MK 16/16S.

The MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 features pen dot matrix on each side providing consistent ID marking that resists handling wear. PMAG 30 is available with plain, solid sides.

All MAGPUL PMAGs are well reviewed:

