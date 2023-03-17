Joe Biden is coming for your Glock 7!

Detective John McClane was the first to warn us about the dangers of the Glock 7. “That punk pulled a Glock 7 on me. You know what that is? It’s a porcelain gun made in Germany. It doesn’t show up on your airport X-ray machines here and it costs more than what you make in a month,” Detective McClane said in Die Hard 2.

Thank God the White House was listening.

As part of his latest sweeping and unconstitutional Executive Order issued Tuesday, Joe Biden announced he is strengthening, modernizing and making permanent the Undetectable Firearms Act, which will save us all from the perils of porcelain pistols, even though they don’t yet exist.

A White House “Fact” Sheet issued in conjunction with the EO states that Biden will “advance congressional efforts to prevent the proliferation of firearms undetectable by metal detectors.”

“In recent years, we’ve seen the rise of technology that allows guns to be made with polymers and other materials that are increasingly capable of avoiding detection by metal detectors,” the Fact Sheet states. “President Biden is directing the Attorney General to help Congress modernize and make permanent the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988, which is currently set to expire in December 2023.”

To be clear, no modern firearm or ammunition can make it through a metal detector undetected, but the Glock 7 “crackdown” is just part – the silly part – of another one of Biden’s overreaching assaults on guns, gun makers, gun dealers and gun owners.

Nowhere in the actual EO or the “Fact” sheet does Biden mention how he intends to hold criminals accountable. Instead, he’s holding the gun industry accountable, as if gun makers and gun dealers are responsible for the surging crime plaguing Democrat-run cities, which is giving Biden’s pollsters fits as 2024 approaches.

Biden wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate “how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors,” which is ludicrous. The only firearm I can recall ever marketed toward minors was the Daisy Red Ryder BB-gun. Besides, advertising is constitutionally protected speech, so I guess Team Biden doesn’t mind infringing upon the First Amendment as long as it leads to infringements upon the Second.

The EO shows Biden plans to use his sycophants in the legacy media to gaslight the public “with more information regarding federally licensed firearms dealers who are violating the law.” They aren’t, although scores of law-abiding gun dealers are being put out of business every day by Biden’s weaponized bullyboys in the ATF, who are revoking FFLs like it’s cool for the most minor of clerical errors, not for any serious reasons, like failing to run a background check, which only Biden believes leads to crime.

Joe actually proposed the creation of a new federal team that would swoop in whenever and wherever there’s a mass shooting to exploit the tragedy, which Biden and his cronies would never dream of letting go to waste. Maybe they’ll have “Federal Blood-dancing Bureau,” or FBB stenciled on the backs of their blue windbreakers, because that’s exactly what they’ll be doing.

To be clear, criminals have nothing to fear from Biden’s latest imperial decree. There’s nothing they need worry about. For the law-abiding, this is just the latest in a long line of infringements that we’ll have to endure until there’s a new occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, who views us as citizens, not subjects.

About Lee Williams

Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.