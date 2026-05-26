Craig DeLuz Talks California Gun Rights, FPC, and 2A Media

I’m not sure how long I’ve known Craig DeLuz, but it has been several years. We finally made it happen in Salt Lake City, UT, at the Gun Rights Policy Conference. He does a show with Mike Piwowarski (RSWC #104 ) called The Rundown. But he’s also had Coffee with Craig, a morning show that keeps you up to date on the goings on with 2A and conservative issues.

Craig grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. He had a twin brother, and the only thing they really had in common was their parents. They were the opposite in nearly every way, from the positions they played in football to where they went for college, to their political beliefs, to their career choices. Despite their upbringing, Craig leaned towards conservatism while he was in college studying finance.

In college, he decided to run for student body president. One of his professors said they’ll never have a black student body president. That’s what he pursued and won the election by less than 1% of the vote. The experience led him to realize he believed in individual rights, responsibilities, and entrepreneurship. These were values he was raised with, even though his parents were Democrats.

The experience of getting elected got him more interested in politics. This led to getting involved and leading several groups and working in the legislature. Eventually, he crossed paths with Brandon Combs, who was the founder and President of Firearms Policy Coalition. Since FPC was looking for someone to handle media and someone with experience and knowledge of the legislature, they hired Craig to do just that.

At 40 years old, he purchased his first firearm. Not growing up with firearms in the house, they didn’t have firearms when the kids were young. But once the kids were teens, they decided it was time. Gun ownership in California means you have to know a lot of legal topics about owning, possessing, and carrying. It was then he realized that the Golden State was infringing on his and everyone else’s Rights. In 2012, after Sandy Hook, California dropped over 50 anti-gun bills. His career led him to become a lobbyist and advocate.

The NRA Director for California, Ed Worley, told him the legislature was kabuki theatre. So Craig decided to put on a show. Each side gets two people and two minutes to state their case for the debate. He was able to put his theatre background to use. The battle out there means you have to get used to “winning the argument, but losing the vote.” Using the clips from the debates, they were able to get more people informed about the nonsense going on.

The shows in the kabuki theatre parlayed into starting things like Coffee with Craig, where he did morning videos about the goings on in California, the gun community, and other news topics. This was the start of people doing channels about the goings on in the gun community and more personalities out there putting out content, stories, and headlines. It was after this that he started doing The Rundown with Mike, which was a daily show. Craig has also started Uncommon Sense Media Group, which helps people with their socials, website, video and audio recording, and public relations for media shows and companies.

In 2024, Craig ran for Congress. He didn’t make it, but he’s going to run again in 2026. The toughest thing is dialing for dollars, making the calls to ask for money and support. He says it’s the worst part of running for office, but it is necessary.

What I really enjoy is finding out more about what people do. Craig has been at it a long time. Studying finance. Raising a family at a young age. Working in politics. Doing media. Hosting a couple of shows. Starting a media group. But he doesn’t get tired of doing the work he’s called to do.

Favorite quotes:

“If this is theatre, I’m going to put on a show.”

“In places like California, you have to pass the bar to be a gun owner.”

“I thought the 14th Amendment meant I was supposed to have the same Rights as anybody else, the next guy. I clearly don’t have that.”

“You don’t realize your Rights are being infringed upon until you go to exercise it.”

About Riding Shotgun With Charlie

Riding Shotgun With Charlie isn’t about firearms. It is about having an intimate conversation with 2 people talking. You’re the fly on the rearview mirror. Many of the passengers are involved in the firearm community.

This is a more intimate conversation than a phone, radio, or Skype interview. You get to see the passengers. And you’ll see where the road and the conversation take you!

www.ridingshotgunwithcharlie.com.