Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55gr FMJ 200 Rounds – $77.89 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

Need affordable .223 Remington ammo for range day? Sportsman’s Select Remanufactured .223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ is on sale now at Ammunition Depot. A 200-round bag is marked down from $104.99 to $81.99, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALAND5 to drop the price to just $77.89. That comes out to about $0.39 per round with the code.

Top Features

200 rounds per bag for extended range sessions

55-grain FMJ bullets ideal for target shooting and training

Reloadable brass casings with Boxer primers

3147 FPS muzzle velocity and 1209 ft-lbs muzzle energy

Made in America and built for high-volume shooters

Why Shooters Love It

For AR-15 owners and .223/5.56 shooters, ammo cost matters. Sportsman’s Select remanufactured .223 Remington gives shooters a practical way to train more without paying premium new-ammo prices.

This is a strong buy for range practice, recreational shooting, drills, and keeping your ammo cans stocked without draining your wallet.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $104.99

Sale Price: $81.99

Price With Code ALAND5: $77.89

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