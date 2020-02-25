Gun Owners Foundation & Black Guns Matter Put $25,000 Grant to Work in Inner Cites

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- On Friday, Executive Vice President of Gun Owner of Foundation, John Velleco, and Maj Toure, founder of Black Guns Matter, announced a partnership to further Second Amendment rights in urban areas.

GOA's legal arm, Gun Owners Foundation, will partner with Black Guns Matter to support urban outreach efforts. The two groups celebrated Black History Month by announcing the program at the Maryland Capitol Building in Annapolis which is the site of the new Harriot Tubman statue. The parties held the press conference in front of the Fredrick Douglas memorial.

“We believe that the Second Amendment applies to everyone regardless of your economic situation, your gender, your race, the Second Amendment applies equally to all Americans,” Velleco told the crowd. “Even gun control proponents might agree that the rancher in Montana has the right to own a gun for self-protection, but what about the single mother in St. Louis who struggles to get by on minimum wage and lives in a crime and drug-infested apartment complex? Or the grandmother in Baltimore who is afraid to go out at night because of violent gangs in what can hardly be called Charm City anymore?”

Velleco believes that people in the urban areas of the country exercising their Second Amendment rights will have a positive effect on crime rates.

He believes that if more law-abiding citizens owned a firearm in the inner-city, then the crime rate will plummet. He considers that for too long anti-gun groups pushed a narrative of guns being a tool for criminals only in urban areas, and not for the hard-working average citizens who make of the majority of the people in inner cities.

The $25,000 grant will allow Maj Toure to tour across the country to ten different cities. The stops will consist of teaching gun safety, conflict resolution, and the importance of the Second Amendment to those in the urban areas and beyond. The free classes are open to everyone, regardless of race or economic status.

“I think there is a lot of lip service that normally happens in regard to the work that we say we want to do,” Toure said. “We say we want to be inclusive. We say we want these rights to be for everyone. We have all these historical references, but knowledge and knowledge applied are two different things, so I want to thank you tremendously to GOA.”

Toure spoke about the need for teamwork and unity. He also talked about the sharing of resources. The founder of Black Guns Matter believes in protecting the Second Amendment by working together to amplify our efforts. He believes that what Gun Owners of America and Black Guns Matter has in common is the tradition of holding sacred the ability for someone to have the means to keep themselves free from tyranny.

“Our work at Black Guns Matter is in that tradition. The work at Gun Owners of America is in that tradition,” Toure said. “I want to be very, very clear, putting up $25,000 up to support the work we are doing at Black Guns Matter is no small feat.”

Some of the cities the tour will visit are St Louis, Richmond, Memphis, Baltimore, and Birmingham.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot-News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.